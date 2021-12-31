ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in KE Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in KE Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or "the Company") (NYSE: BEKE) for violations of the securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. KE Holdings is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on December 16, 2021. The report claims: "We are short BEKE because we conclude [KE Holdings] is engaged in systemic fraud, by our estimate, inflating its new home sales GTV by over ~126% and its commission revenues by approximately ~77–96%. We found massive discrepancies between the transaction volumes, store count and agent count reported to investors and the transaction data from our multi-month data collection program from BEKE's platform. We corroborated these discrepancies by spot-checking our findings through primary due diligence on BEKE's stores, including field interviews and site visits."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm