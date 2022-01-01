S2W has signed contribution agreement with INTERPOL for CTI solution XARVIS ENTERPRISE

S2W has cooperated over the past two years by providing "third world dark web analysis data" and "ransomware organization crime data" to INTERPOL

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intelligence company S2W (CEO Sangduk Suh, https://s2w.inc/) announced that INTERPOL has recently signed a contribution agreement introducing S2W's cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solution "S2-XARVIS ENTERPRISE" to strengthen its ability to analyze new cyber threats such as dark web and ransomware.

S2W has been supporting INTERPOL to identify and prevent "third-world dark web crimes" as part of its "binding the gap among member countries for a safer world," and recently conducted international ransomware organization arrest operation such as Revil, Cl0p, and GandCrab.

"INTERPOL is strengthening the use of advanced information and communication technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data and expects that the introduction of S2W's cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solution – S2 XARVIS Enterprise will directly help to prevent nationwide cybercrime through real-time threat detection and dark web/deep web coverage," said Robert Han, Head of Global Business of S2W.

Sangduk Suh, CEO of S2W said "We are focusing on providing services to institutions and companies so that we can build a strong security environment using threat intelligence (TI) information, and through this, we will contribute to eradicating international cybercrime."

[About S2W]

S2W is a Data Intelligence company, established in 2018, that extracts and provides actionable intelligences optimized for each client's needs from numerous data.

Specialized intelligence provided by S2W can cover multiple industries with its unique data collection and big data analysis for the Dark Web and Deep Web.

S2W solutions protect clients from various cyber threats and data leakage, such as personal information, financial information, confidential information within organizations through top-notch data collection and detection technologies.

