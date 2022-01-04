Kohler Co. Acquires Heila Technologies to Expand its Clean Energy Management Offering

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. continues its focus on providing power resiliency solutions by expanding its clean energy management offering with the acquisition of Heila Technologies. Heila will become part of Kohler's Power Group – a global leader in engines, power generation and clean energy.

Kohler Power (PRNewsfoto/Kohler Co.)

Heila Technologies was founded in 2015 as an MIT-born company in Somerville, Mass. and is dedicated to simplifying the integration and operation of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and microgrids. In its short history, Heila has successfully combined theoretical knowledge with practical industry experience to transform the energy industry from the ground up using DERs such as batteries, fuel cells, and solar arrays as the pillars of a new resilient, sustainable, and reliable grid for communities and businesses.

The company's core offering, the Heila Edge®, is a modular energy platform designed to advance a more modern, cleaner energy supply by simplifying the integration, operation, optimization and scale-up of DERs. Its decentralized system provides unparalleled automation and modularity, dramatically reducing system complexity and cost while increasing resiliency and reliability. As a developer of power source hardware and software, Heila is able to integrate and optimize distributed renewable energy resources and storage solutions to create a modular microgrid, providing reliable power when the grid cannot.

Heila Technologies will operate as a standalone entity within the Kohler Power Group with Francisco Morocz, General Manager, reporting directly to Brian Melka, Group President – Power. Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

"Heila Technologies is an ideal fit for Kohler as its hardware and software solutions can be integrated with our residential and industrial generators, energy storage systems, and Clarke Energy's renewable energy services as we continue to expand and diversify our portfolio," said Melka. "With this acquisition, we are leveraging our history of trusted expertise in power resiliency with newer clean energy technologies. Resilient energy control through DERs is a crucial part of the development of the energy sector's infrastructure needs of the future."

"We are very excited to join Kohler Co., a highly regarded, strong multinational organization that has achieved decades of unparalleled innovation and growth. As a young company, Heila Technologies couldn't be more pleased to now be part of the company's well-established Power Group and contribute to a shared strategy of power resiliency and sustainability and to accelerate the growth of clean and distributed energy resources globally," said Morocz.

About Kohler Power

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. For more details, please visit kohlerpower.com

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com

CONTACT:

Todd Weber Vicki Hafenstein todd.weber@kohler.com vicki.hafenstein@kohler.com 920-457-4441 920-457-4441

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kohler Co.