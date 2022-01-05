Asana Partners Announces New Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asana Partners, a real estate private equity company, today announced that four of its managing directors have been admitted as partners: Seth Black, Reed Kracke, Will Ponder, and Brian Purcell. Each has made significant contributions to the growth and performance of the company since it was launched in 2015. Asana Partners is known for its differentiated capabilities and high-quality portfolio of mixed-use real estate assets in urban and near-urban neighborhoods across the United States.

"Brian, Reed, Seth, and Will are skilled leaders with broad experiences and strong industry relationships," commented Jason Tompkins, Managing Partner. "Each one has been critical to the success of our business. These new partners share the distinct values that are important to our people, our investors, and the neighborhoods within which we invest."

"Asana Partners was founded to be a firm that would provide career-long opportunities for our people and a long-term partner for our investors," added Sam Judd, Managing Partner. "Admitting these new partners is the next step in assuring that Asana Partners remains a successful, privately owned, and generationally sustained company."

