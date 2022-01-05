Bairong Inc. Named in KPMG's China Fintech 50 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. ("Bairong" or "the Company", 6608.HK), a leading independent AI-powered technology platform in China, has been named in KPMG China's 2021 China Fintech 50 list for the sixth consecutive year. It is also one of the few companies to earn accolades in the past five years.

KPMG's annual China Fintech 50 report, already in its sixth year, assesses the country's leading enterprises according to strict standards. The selection committee, made up of several external experts as well as KPMG global and China representatives, consider five main criteria, namely technology and data, innovation and change, financial services offered, recognition in the capital markets, and development foresight.

Bairong Inc. is the only financial SaaS company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has turned to AI to bring unprecedented efficiency to the financial industry. With its dual advantages of AI technology and financial expertise, Bairong Inc. has independently developed its Bairong Inc. intelligent voice robot as well as relationship mapping, anti-fraud, machine learning, and other technologies. In the field of cloud computing, Bairong Inc. leverages its self-developed SaaS native cloud platform to provide a full suite of business services that includes intelligent customer acquisition, stock user operations, and insurance underwriting. This effectively reduces the cost of development and builds a more agile and comprehensive infrastructure, enabling the digital transformation of finance.

According to vice chairman of KPMG China, Zhang Chudong, financial technology has become increasingly mature as the entire industry embraces the potential of new, cutting-edge technologies and as finance is the backbone of the economy it can be leveraged to serve industry.

As such, Bairong Inc. has joined hands with financial institutions and enterprises to shape a financial services ecosystem capable of serving wide-ranging industrial sectors. It has proposed innovative new models of industrial finance, created a mature supply chain framework, and spearheaded the integration of industry and finance. Thus far, Bairong Inc. has already forged cooperation with enterprises across the fields of petrochemicals, construction, and electrical power, helping build up their digital financial platforms.

Zhang Shaofeng, CEO of Bairong Inc., said, "Our mission is to provide customers with best-in-class products and services." This is manifested by Bairong Inc.'s significant investment in R&D and technology, which currently amounts to more than RMB 1 billion since its founding.

