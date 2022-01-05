Built In Honors Rightway in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Built In announced that Rightway , the leader in cutting-edge care navigation and pharmacy benefits, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Rightway placed on two lists for New York City, Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Companies to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Rightway Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rightway)

"Rightway provides a better healthcare experience for all. Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our members — and our employees," says Jordan Feldman, Rightway's co-founder and CEO. "Over the last two years, we've become laser-focused on creating a passionate, pioneering, and inclusive culture that works together to reimagine the healthcare ecosystem. We're thrilled to be recognized and are committed to developing a highly collaborative work environment that consistently puts our team members first."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

If you are looking to make a diference in healthcare, Rightway is hiring across all departments! To learn more or apply, visit https://www.rightwayhealthcare.com/careers .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT RIGHTWAY

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and new-to-the-world PBM platforms guide members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live, clinical guides who assist them with all their healthcare needs - from finding a great doctor to understanding their medication, from support on billing issues to benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

RIGHTWAY PRESS CONTACT

Rita Lebedeva

info@rightwayhealthcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rightway