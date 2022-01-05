Dataminr Named to Built In NYC's "100 Best Places to Work in NYC" List for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, an online community for tech companies, today announced that for the second year in a row, Dataminr has been named to its esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Dataminr earned a place on Built In's Best Places to Work in New York City, Best Large Companies to Work For in New York City, and Best Benefits in New York City.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Built In for the second year in a row. In a decade already defined by its volatility, it is an honor for Dataminr to be recognized not just as a great place to work, but a workplace that invests in and truly values its global community." said Whitney Benner, Dataminr Chief People Officer. "Our talent is our greatest asset. That's why we'll continue to prioritize their health and overall wellbeing, as well as their professional growth at Dataminr."

Dataminr, the leading real-time information discovery platform, offers a wide range of competitive benefits and perks including 100 percent coverage of family health care plans, expansive mental health offerings, and equity compensation. In addition to long-standing benefits, this year Dataminr enhanced global employee benefits with more inclusive offerings such as a comprehensive fertility program that provides equal access to fertility care regardless of gender, sexual orientation, fertility diagnosis, or geographic location. Taking into consideration the wide-ranging impact of COVID-19 in households, they also expanded their mental health and wellbeing benefit programs.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

Dataminr conducts internal surveying for employee feedback, which has resulted in the investment to forge a more connected company culture with comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. These DEI inclusions are woven into the company's business strategy to ensure that every employee feels accepted, valued and has a sense of belonging. For example, this year, Dataminr launched the new Balance@Dataminr ERG to provide support, reduce stigma, raise awareness—and foster healthy dialogue on issues, challenges, and solutions regarding mental health, neurodiversity, differently-abled, and the chronically ill.

About Dataminr

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high-impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation, and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 900 employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI Platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 250,000 unique public data sources. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI Platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50, and Deloitte Fast 500 and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first responders, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In Best Place To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

