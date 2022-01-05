Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Advanced Handling Systems

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings (Hy-Tek), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP (DPC), has acquired Advanced Handling Systems, LLC (AHS). Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. Together, the companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

"Hy-Tek's acquisition of AHS broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling and integrated systems. With AHS robotic solutions, Hy-Tek delivers cutting-edge technology that optimizes fulfillment, speeds distribution, and addresses labor shortages within a challenging supply chain. Committed to growth through acquisitions, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join our team," said Grooms.

About DPC 
DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About AHS
Located in Erlanger, KY, AHS is a material handling automation integrator offering a full suite of services with a focus on robotic solutions. AHS has two facilities in the United States and employs approximately 90 people. Contact www.ahs1.com.

About Hy-Tek
Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end- markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, and AHS. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack and shelving—have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Contact www.hy-tek.com or 800.837.1217.

Media Contact: Nancy Flynn 614-312-7491

SOURCE Hy-Tek Material Handling

