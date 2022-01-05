National Federation of the Blind Enhances Largest Scholarship Program for Blind Scholars

BALTIMORE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of the Blind, the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans, is now accepting scholarship applications. Thirty scholarships are available for blind students who are residents of the fifty states, the District of Columbia, or Puerto Rico and who are pursuing or plan to pursue a full-time post-secondary course of study in a degree program at an accredited United States institution in the fall of the 2022-2023 academic year.*

National Federation of the Blind logo (PRNewsFoto/National Federation of the Blind)

In recognition of the rising cost of tuition and after careful review of the scholarship program, each scholarship winner will receive $8,000. This amount will replace the tiered scholarship amounts used in previous years. However, special scholarships will still be presented to students in certain areas of study or with other specific qualifications. The application period closes March 31. Scholarship finalists will be announced later in the spring and will attend and participate in the 2022 convention of the National Federation of the Blind, which takes place July 5-10 in New Orleans. The class of finalists will select one from among their number who will receive a special scholarship and have the opportunity to address the convention banquet.

"Our scholarship program is one of our longest-running and most important initiatives, through which we recognize academic excellence and cultivate future leaders of the organized blind movement," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "Building on that strong foundation, we are now significantly enhancing the awards granted and making the experience even more inclusive, engaging, and meaningful for the finalists."

*Please note: One scholarship may be given to a person employed full-time while attending school part-time. In addition, applicants must be eighteen years of age by July 5, 2022.

For more information and to apply online, visit www.nfb.org/scholarships.

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. Founded in 1940, the NFB is the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans with affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at nfb.org.

