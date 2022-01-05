Riverside.fm Joins the Brightcove Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside.fm, an online video capture tool for creating podcasts, interviews, and virtual event content, announced a partnership with Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading video communications platform for media organizations and enterprises.

Riverside.fm is now available in the Brightcove Marketplace, the premier place to search and discover integrations and applications that extend the capabilities and the value of the Brightcove platform. Mutual customers will enjoy better workflows, more information on how to use the two products together, and benefit from deeper integrations.

"Since launching last year, Riverside.fm has revolutionized how remote video content is recorded and streamed, allowing creators, publishers, and enterprises to capture and share 4k video at 29.97 FPS, simply and reliably," said Nadav Keyson, CEO and Co-Founder of Riverside.fm. "We're excited to announce our partnership with Brightcove, a dependable and secure pillar of video management and distribution for so many of our customers. We look forward to working with them to better the video creation and distribution experience."

"The content creator space has exploded in recent years, and to best support creators of all types, we are excited to welcome Riverside.fm to the Brightcove Marketplace," said Rajan Shah, VP, Technology Partners & Integrations at Brightcove. "This new integration enables our joint customers to create high-quality audio and video content with Riverside.fm, and deliver it through Brightcove's trusted and secure video platform."

For more information about the Riverside.fm integration, visit https://marketplace.brightcove.com/details/riverside-fm.

Since coming out of stealth in 2020, Riverside has captured the hearts of the creative community and won the backing of prominent investors like Alexis Ohanian and Oren Zeev. The biggest publishers use Riverside to create some of the world's best-known content, and it is used extensively by enterprises to create content for learning and development, virtual events, and more. Riverside.fm's coming releases will provide richer editing and live stream features.

About Riverside.fm

Riverside.fm makes it easy to record remote podcasts and video interviews for creators, publishers, and enterprises. Founded in 2019 by Gideon and Naviv Keyson, it's trusted by many of the world's most well-known publishers like BBC, NYTimes, VOX, and enterprises like Microsoft and Cisco, to generate content in the highest quality.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

