Aristea Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2022 and H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristea Therapeutics (Aristea), a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases, today announced that James Mackay, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate virtually in the following investor conferences in January:
Biotech Showcase 2022
Date: January 10, 2022
Time: 11:45 a.m. PST
Virtual presentation
H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference
Date: January 10-13, 2022
Presentation recording available on demand
Archived versions of the virtual presentations will be available through the Aristea website at www.aristeatx.com following the conferences.
About Aristea Therapeutics
Aristea Therapeutics (Air-iss-tay-uh) is a clinical-stage immunology focused drug development company developing novel therapies to treat rare serious inflammatory diseases. The Aristea team is leveraging its broad industry expertise and proven success in drug development to form synergistic partnerships and build a pipeline of novel drugs. Aristea's lead program, RIST4721, is currently in Phase 2b clinical development. Aristea is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
To learn more, please visit www.aristeatx.com and follow us on social media @Aristeatx
For media inquiries contact:
David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
858-717-2310
646-942-5604
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Aristea Therapeutics