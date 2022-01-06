Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
Security
Ticker
Dividend per
Period
Record Date
Payment Date
Common
ATCO
$0.125
October 1, 2021 –
January 20,
January 31, 2022
Series D
ATCO PD
$0.496875
October 1, 2021 –
January 28,
January 31, 2022
Series H
ATCO PH
$0.492188
October 1, 2021 –
January 28,
January 31, 2022
Series I
ATCO PI
$0.50
October 1, 2021 –
January 28,
January 31, 2022
Series J
N/A
$0.4375
October 1, 2021 –
January 28,
January 31, 2022
This is the 66th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.
About Atlas
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd., are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
