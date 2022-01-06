ChannelAdvisor Announces Stephanie Levin as Vice President, Global Human Resources

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, has today named Stephanie Shamoun Levin as Vice President, Global Human Resources. Levin brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources, program management and community engagement to the role.

In this role, Levin will oversee the strategic development and execution of global HR programs and initiatives in talent acquisition, learning and development, talent management, employee engagement, DE&I and benefits and compensation.

"The people who work at ChannelAdvisor are our greatest asset. Our HR strategy, the development of our current staff and attracting new employees will be central to our success and growth," said Beth Segovia, COO at ChannelAdvisor. "Stephanie brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position and her leadership will be critical in our continued success in 2022 and beyond."

Previous to ChannelAdvisor, Levin worked at Lenovo, where she held several global human resources leadership roles. Most recently, she served as the Global HR leader for Lenovo's Intelligent Device group, where she led the HR strategy and execution for a global population of 1,600 employees. She has worked across all HR disciplines, including workforce development, organizational and talent management, and strategic HR business partner roles. Levin holds a master's degree in Educational Psychology from University of California Berkeley and a second master's degree in Training and Development from University of Massachusetts Boston. She graduated magna cum laude from Union College. She also has her Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) certification and Business Coaching Certification from NC State University.

"I am delighted to be joining the ChannelAdvisor executive team and excited to work alongside the exemplary members of ChannelAdvisor across the globe," said Levin. "I've long admired ChannelAdvisor's values and position in the industry. It's a really exciting time for e-commerce, and I look forward to being a part of this industry and team."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

