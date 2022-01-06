Thinkific to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will participate in the ATB Annual Institutional Investor Conference and the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference in January 2022. Greg Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific, will discuss the Company's technology platform, products and strategy in interactive virtual sessions. Details for each event are as follows:

Thinkific Labs Inc. logo (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 , 2:30 pm ET - ATB Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 , 1:05 pm ET - CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.