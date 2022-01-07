HR PHARMACEUTICALS ACQUIRES MANUFACTURER OF INNOVATIVE CATHETERS

YORK, Pa., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HR® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HR), announced Friday that it has acquired Medical Technologies of Georgia (MTG), a catheter manufacturer specializing in products for paraplegics and those with limited dexterity.

"The acquisition will enable HR to offer a wider range of urology products and increase patient access to MTG's innovative brand of adult and pediatric catheters," said Colby Wiesman, President & CEO of HR.

Many users with hand and finger dexterity impairments use MTG products to experience greater independence with their bladder care program. Along with new products for paraplegics, MTG has developed unique catheters for tetraplegics as well as women and children.

Once integrated, HR will be the only independent catheter manufacturer remaining in the United States. Our ability to service the urological category 'independently' will create a unique advantage, said Wiesman of HR.

"MTG's product line complements our current product portfolio and will accelerate our strategy to become a market leader in urological products that service patients across the continuum of care," Wiesman said. "We look forward to investing in and growing the business for our customers, employees, and community."

Randy Golden, whose family founded MTG in 1997, will transition to the HR team.

"MTG has been a pioneer in developing and improving closed-system catheters proven to reduce the risk of recurrence of urinary tract infections in people with mobility impairments," Golden said. "I am thrilled to find a partner in HR that shares our values and vision for creating innovative products that positively impact people's lives."

About HR® Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HR® Pharmaceuticals is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, Pa., known for operational excellence and delivering quality products and solutions to every market in which we serve. HR® has amassed a strong portfolio of branded products including our namesake HR® Lubricating Jelly, Surgilube® Surgical Lubricant, EcoVue® Ultrasound Gel, and TruCath® urological products, some of which have been trusted by medical professionals for over 80 years. In addition to producing branded products, HR® works with some of the most recognized companies in healthcare, food service, and retail to provide trusted contract manufacturing support. At HR®, our commitment is to provide quality products that positively impact people's lives.

For more information, visit HRPharma.com.

