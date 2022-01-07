Rezolut Acquires Assets of Westwood Open MRI in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezolut, a high-growth medical imaging business, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Westwood Open MRI ("Westwood"). Westwood is an outpatient medical imaging center serving patients in West Los Angeles. Clinical services for the center will continue to be provided by Rad Alliance Inc., a professional medical corporation. The acquisition of Westwood will expand Rezolut's services in Southern California.

Westwood Open MRI was founded in 2007 and is located within Westwood Medical Plaza on Wilshire Boulevard. The center offers structural and functional MRI services. Rezolut plans to expand the center's current modality offerings to provide a more comprehensive imaging suite to the surrounding community.

Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, stated, "We look forward to expanding our services to the west side of LA and joining the vibrant medical community surrounding UCLA and the Westwood area. We share with the Westwood and Rad Alliance teams an unwavering commitment to facilitating the best care and customer experience to patients."

Strategically located, the Westwood facility is positioned near two of LA's main thoroughfares, just off the 405 and near the 10 freeway. This central location offers convenient access to nearby communities including Santa Monica, Culver City, and Beverly Hills.

Westwood will be Rezolut's sixth location in Southern California, and its 25th location across the United States. This acquisition furthers Rezolut's commitment to building an innovative, national, multi-modal platform that delivers high-quality service to patients.

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. With a focus on four key platforms, its mission is to provide and facilitate top-notch patient care, partnered with innovative technology, to achieve better health outcomes. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

