AWARD-WINNING FINGERPRINT LOCK COMPANY, BENJILOCK, DEMONSTRATES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT 2022 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a long hiatus from in-person demonstrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BenjiLock CEO and Founder Robbie Cabral returned to CES this week to share the company's newest products with show attendees. Most notably, Cabral and the team are providing guests with the opportunity to test out BenjiLock's Fingerprint Sport Lock. CES attendees can see BenjiLock products firsthand at Venetian Expo Booth #53732, alongside Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and Hampton Products International.

The 'Fingerprint Sport Lock' is BenjiLock's latest padlock innovation aimed at the fitness and health enthusiast with a touch of fashion to unlock your style.

BenjiLock's Fingerprint Sport Lock, created for fitness and health enthusiasts, allows users to securely lock their belongings while at school, work, the gym, or on the go. The lightweight, innovative padlock received accolades in November when it was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in two of the competition's 27 product categories: Fitness & Sports and Accessibility. The awards are currently on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase in the Venetian Expo, Halls A-C, Booth #52952. In addition to these awards, the Fingerprint Sport Lock was included as one of the new and noteworthy products in the pre-show edition of CES Daily .

While in-person events have been put on hold since March 2020, Cabral and many other entrepreneurs have been looking forward to the opportunity to network once again. Gary Shapiro, president, and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) explained how this in-person connection is critical to innovation in a recent LinkedIn post.

"At CES, we promote the newest entrepreneurs with a huge, subsidized section of the show, Eureka Park, where hundreds of start-ups from around the world get to connect and thrive or learn and adjust," said Shapiro. "Ask Robbie Cabral, Founder and CEO of BenjiLock, an immigrant who lost his job while his wife was pregnant. Robbie talks frequently about how Eureka Park transformed his company from an idea to an enterprise."

"Without CES, BenjiLock would never have become as successful as it is today," said Cabral. "It's been difficult going so many months without sharing our padlock technology with new audiences, and I couldn't be more excited to begin in-person demonstrations again at CES this week."

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

