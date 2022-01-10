AARDVARK THERAPEUTICS, INC., ANNOUNCES IT HAS BEEN INVITED TO PRESENT AT THE 40th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

AARDVARK THERAPEUTICS, INC., ANNOUNCES IT HAS BEEN INVITED TO PRESENT AT THE 40th ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE - Will update investors on progress during 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel small molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes as well as certain rare genetic disorders and inflammatory conditions. Aardvark proudly announces that it has received an invitation to present at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13th, 2022. In addition, the company will be presenting in January at the 2022 Biotech Showcase and the 2022 HC Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference.

The company's lead compound, ARD-101, is a potent first-in-class small molecule bitter taste receptor (TAS2R) pan-agonist. Oral ARD-101 has been shown to convey beneficial effects in animal models of obesity as well as hyperphagia, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and inflammation at well-tolerated doses. Importantly, a First-in-Human Phase 1 study confirmed ARD-101's favorable safety profile and pharmacodynamic activities and Phase 2 studies have commenced.

Aardvark Therapeutics CEO, Tien Lee, M.D., commented: "Aardvark has made tremendous progress demonstrating ARD-101's unique activity in multiple animal models of metabolic and inflammatory disease. As we advance ARD-101's clinical development, we are reaching out to investors with the intention of raising the capital to accelerate the advancement of this unique compound."

About ARD-101

Aardvark's lead product, ARD-101, is a first-in-class oral composition that has shown promising activity in reducing appetite and promoting weight loss in pre-clinical studies. Phase 1 studies demonstrated safety and tolerability in healthy human volunteers; three Phase 2 studies have been initiated to explore the activity of the ARD-101 in multiple indications. ARD-101 is substantially gut restricted with minimal systemic exposure yet conveys systemic effects via activation of gut peptide hormone secretion.

About Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel small molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, inflammation, and other indications. Founded in 2017, the company has now advanced ARD-101 to Phase 2 clinical trials. Aardvark has multiple other programs in its pipeline.

For more information visit www.aardvarktherapeutics.com .

