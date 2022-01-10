Aviatur selects Sabre technology to accelerate its transformation and innovate

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan.10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Aviatur, Colombia's leading travel agency and one of the largest in Latin America, today announced a new multi-year preferred GDS agreement to support the agency's growth plans, transform its business, and increase efficiencies.

Throughout the pandemic, Aviatur has been focused on transforming its business with technology to continue innovating in its well-implemented omnichannel retail strategy. Likewise, Sabre accelerated its own tech transformation in the past year to provide the level of personalization today's travelers want, as well as to meet changing demands within the travel industry's dynamic ecosystem.

"Aviatur has shown that it can reinvent itself as the market needs change. We believe our own technology transformation –one of our priorities—and finding the right partners to go along this path will play a key role in the agency's future. We are confident Sabre is the right technology partner to help us transform our business as we look into the future of travel," said Samy Bessudo, Chief Executive Officer at Aviatur.

"Aviatur has always recognized Colombia as a key travel market in Latin America, and our business transformation as well as investment plans to grow long term are a priority for the board," added Jean Claude Bessudo, President, Aviatur Group.

Bogotá-based Aviatur has been one of Latin America's largest travel agencies for over 60 years, consolidating itself as a group with different business units and leveraging its leadership position in different markets such as leisure, online, corporate, consolidation, and consortia. With 130 travel agencies in 23 Colombian cities and a presence in La Habana (Cuba), Panama City, Paris and Miami, Aviatur enjoys a successful omnichannel retail strategy, specializing in tailor-made programs.

"We are excited to support all of Aviatur's business units with their solid omnichannel retail strategy in a key market like Colombia," said Esteban Velásquez, VP Sales & Customer Management – Agencies, Latin America & the Caribbean, Sabre Travel Solutions.

"After months of fruitful dialogue that proved Sabre's unparalleled value to the Aviatur Group, we are thrilled to strengthen our relationship and become Aviatur's preferred GDS partner long term. This new strategic agreement is a testament to Sabre's valuable solutions and its commitment to create a new marketplace for personalized travel," added José Guzmán, Regional Director, Agency Sales, for the region that includes Colombia, Perú, Ecuador, and Venezuela – Sabre Travel Solutions.

This new 11-year GDS agreement with Aviatur Travel Agency will help propel their future in the travel & tourism, technology and hospitality industries. Aviatur Group recently launched Avia Tecnología –its IT solutions business-- and Avia Soluciones Hoteleras, which successfully deployed the Sabre SynXis CRS platform in 2021 to support its growth plans in the hospitality industry.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform managers more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Acerca de Aviatur

Aviatur Travel Agency, one of the companies of the Aviatur Group, has 65 years in the market. Through its offices throughout the country and its different digital channels, it offers travelers a wide range of tourist plans, cruises, tickets, experiences, car rentals, bus tickets, assistance cards and corporate trips. It also has specialized departments for the management of congresses and events, incentive trips, transport, student tourism, religious tourism, ecological tourism, and luxury tourism.

