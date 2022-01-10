LUCAS OIL INTRODUCES NEW SURE START PREMIUM STARTING FLUID

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, has officially introduced a new addition to its lineup of problem solving and utility products.

Sure Start Premium Starting Fluid was formulated to help start engines and is compatible with diesel and gasoline engines in passenger cars, diesel engines, lawn mowers, chainsaws, outboard motors and fractional horsepower engines. The 50% ether blend goes well beyond other leading national brands by also including an effective lubricant, resulting in the ideal starting fluid to keep on hand for starting sluggish motors and limiting the impact of extreme cold weather on vehicle batteries.

Lucas Sure Start Premium Starting Fluid was specifically formulated to help start stubborn engines and is compatible with both diesel and gasoline engines in passenger cars, diesel engines, lawn mowers, chainsaws, outboard motors and fractional horsepower engines. The 50% ether blend goes well beyond other leading national brands by also including an effective lubricant, resulting in the ideal starting fluid to keep on hand for starting sluggish motors and limiting the impact of extreme cold weather on vehicle batteries.

This latest addition joins a number of best-in-class Utility products currently available to motorists, including Lucas Complete Engine Treatment, Diesel Deep Clean, Engine Oil Stop Leak, Fuel Stabilizer and Heavy Duty and Pure Synthetic Engine Oil Stabilizer.

"Starting fluid is an essential troubleshooting and utility tool for any vehicle owner, especially during cold weather or in engines that are difficult to start using conventional starting procedures," said Shane Burns, Vice President of Sales, Lucas Oil Products. "We're proud to offer a new premium product that not only applies to a diverse range of engine types, but also incorporates the best-in-class ether levels needed to start even the most stubborn engines. Sure Start delivers reliable performance that car enthusiasts have come to expect from Lucas Oil."

Lucas Sure Start Premium Starting Fluid, available at select retail stores , features an easy-to-use hose applicator that is perfect for use without using any tools.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

The company also maintains a significant commitment to motorsports and its local community in Indiana via support for The Home of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium and MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network that offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports from across the globe, including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com.

Contact: Lucas Oil Corporate Communications

310-374-6177

LucasOil@GoDriven360.com

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of 300 premium products in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. For more information, please visit www.LucasOil.com. (PRNewsfoto/Lucas Oil Products)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucas Oil Products