Northwestern Mutual Scholarship Program Grants $500,000 to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings Pursuing Higher Education

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, the average cost of battling childhood cancer for just one family starts at $833,000, including medical costs and lost parental wages. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is committed to making a difference in the lives of those children and their loved ones, including providing needed financial support. Today, the company announced the recipients its 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship program and is encouraging additional families to apply for scholarship funding through the program.

"At Northwestern Mutual, we know the impact a childhood cancer diagnosis can have on the entire family," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're deeply committed to ensuring children affected by childhood cancer and their siblings have the opportunity to pursue their college dreams regardless of financial challenges."

The financial impact of childhood cancer can be overwhelming and lead to long-term financial challenges. Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program was created in an effort to ease the financial burden on families affected by childhood cancer by helping to fund school tuition and fees. This year's program marks the largest group of scholars to date, with 50 students nationwide receiving a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000). Each recipient has been affected by childhood cancer, either as a survivor or sibling, and has demonstrated strong academic performance.

The complete list of 2021 Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship recipients is included below.

2021 Survivor Scholarship Recipients Name/State School Aja Phan; Illinois University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Alastair Rooney; Colorado Colorado School of Mines Althea Mae Hutchinson; Pennsylvania Drexel University Alyssa Zoll; Washington Western Washington University Carley Connelly; Minnesota University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Coby Liebelt; Wisconsin Liberty University Connor Solsbee; Tennessee University of Tennessee: Knoxville Daniel McCaffery; New Jersey Rutgers Business School of New Brunswick Dylan Robinson; Ohio Miami University: Oxford Elizabeth Mader; Ohio Chapman University Emma Lande; Washington Washington State University Hollyn Peterson; Wisconsin University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Ivan Alvarez Lopez; California San Jose State University Madison Homich; Michigan Saginaw Valley State University Madison Hensley; Tennessee Lee University Maggie Conlon; Wisconsin Butler University Miranda Huber; North Dakota University of Mary Molly Garretson; New Mexico Texas Tech University Myles Krick; Colorado Metropolitan State University of Denver Olivia Stern; Wisconsin Fordham University Rose Kore; Florida Belmont University Samuel Kuchta; Wisconsin University of Wisconsin-Madison Sarah Smith; Utah Dixie State University Sarah Grace Garland; Tennessee East Tennessee State University Trey Sieradski; Colorado University of Alabama 2021 Sibling Scholarship Recipients Andrew Nevarez; California Stanford University Annabella Colucci, Illinois Butler University Anthony Acierto; Ohio Syracuse University Caleb Smith; Tennessee Tennessee Technological University Caroline Pedersen; Georgia Georgia College and State University Cassandra Mavis; Ohio Ohio State University: Columbus Campus Hannah Uhl; Iowa University of Kansas Hannah Grace Winkle; Tennessee University of Tennessee: Knoxville Haylee Werner; Texas Texas A&M University Hunter Cibula; California University of Southern California Jaiden Price; New York SUNY University at Binghamton Kade Cutler; Montana Montana State University Kalie Peterson; Missouri University of Notre Dame Katherine Gregory; Illinois University of South Carolina: Columbia Khloe Davis; Tennessee Liberty University Lane Remmich; Colorado West Texas A&M University Leah Abrahamsson; Colorado University of Colorado Boulder Lillian Martin; Washington Bellevue College MacKayla Wammack; Idaho Brigham Young University Madison Vogel; Deleware College of William and Mary Preston Hancock; Ohio Brigham Young University Shayna Lopatin; Michigan University of Michigan Sierra Harding; California San Diego State University Spencer Hancock; Ohio Brigham Young University William Engedal; Wisconsin Northwestern University

Applications for the 2022 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 2, 2022. Selection results are expected by May 2022. To learn more and apply, visit:

To date, Northwestern Mutual has supported more than 110 scholars and contributed more than $900,000 through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program. The program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success.

Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Program has contributed more than $35 million to the cause to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while providing family and patient support and aiding those who struggle with the long-term effects of cancer treatment. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to the fight against childhood cancer visit the Foundation website here.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry- leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

