One Network Names Peter Nilsson as Chief Marketing Officer to Support Company's Growth

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce that Peter Nilsson has joined the company's executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Peter will lead both strategy and execution for ushering in the next chapter of One Network's brand and growth ambitions.

Peter Nilsson CMO One Network Enterprises

"Peter is an outstanding addition to our executive team with an impressive background and proven track record in driving customer demand and brand awareness", said Mark Brady, CEO of One Network Enterprises. "Peter's marketing oversight and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to grow as a company. We are pleased to welcome him to the One Network team."

Peter is a driver and creator of innovative brand initiatives with more than 20 years of experience in the SaaS and Supply Chain industry at powerhouse companies such as IBX, Capgemini, Infor Nexus, and most recently at LevaData. He has a proven record of success in enabling global and mission-driven businesses to expand their market presence. Peter, who is originally from Sweden, has led several international cross-functional teams in cutting-edge content and sales strategies that promote thought leadership targeted to executive decision-makers.

"This is an exciting time to join One Network's executive and marketing team", said Peter Nilsson, newly appointed CMO for One Network Enterprises. "In the past year, One Network has experienced unprecedented growth delivering cutting edge solutions that help solve current challenges being experienced throughout the supply chain. One Network's Digital Supply Chain Network™ and NEO analytics engines allow multi-party businesses to achieve enormous value and turn their supply chains into a competitive advantage."

In addition to the hiring of a new CMO, One Network Enterprises has experienced significant growth in the past year with the addition of many new companies connecting suppliers on the Digital Supply Chain Network™.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leading global provider of supply chain control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Networktm. It is the only available solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility with a single version of the truth, using one data model, from inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. This multi-tier, multi-party digital platform optimizes and automates planning and execution across the entire supply chain network. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics autonomously enable industry-leading performance for the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Leading global organizations have joined One Network is transforming industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network has offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

One Network Enterprises (ONE) is the global provider of a secure, and scalable multi-party network in the cloud.

