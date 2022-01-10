Opsys Tech to supply LiDAR sensors to South Korean auto supplier SL Corp. Agreement to supply Opsys Tech LiDAR systems for production cars as early as 2024-2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Opsys Tech announces deal to supply LiDAR to global auto supplier SL Corp.

Deal to deliver full production LiDAR systems beginning in 2024-2025

Opsys Tech expects SL Corp. deal to represent market penetration primarily in Asia

SL Corp. deal is one of several major new agreements expected to result in significant Opsys Tech market share of LiDAR systems in 2024-2025

Opsys Tech, a developer of Pure Solid-State Scanning Microflash LiDAR, today announced a deal to supply LiDAR systems to South Korea-based leading auto parts supplier SL Corp. for inclusion in production vehicles as early as 2024 or 2025. SL Corp. is a global supplier to several major automakers.

The SL Corp. deal is one of several deals Opsys Tech has secured to supply LiDAR systems for production vehicles within the next two to three years. The deals, all with large Asia-based suppliers, mean Opsys Tech is on track to be a major supplier of LiDAR systems to the automotive market.

"This agreement with world-leading auto parts supplier SL Corp., enables Opsys to enter the integrated LiDAR lighting systems market segment. It represents a strong and growing recognition that Opsys Tech Scanning Microflash LiDAR technology is superior to that of competitive systems and can increase the safety of vehicles on the road while enabling the evolution of autonomous functionality at all levels, up to fully autonomous L5 driving," said Opsys Tech Chairman Eitan Gertel.

"Opsys Tech Lidar enables SL to launch its newest product line, which includes the LiDAR inside the lighting module itself. That integration will enable SL to bring to market an automotive integrated lighting system with best-in-class LiDAR functionality. SL is excited to partner with Opsys Tech and is looking forward to introducing this product line during CY 2022," said senior researcher of R&D of SL Wanseok Kim. Automakers are pursuing use of LiDAR technology to increase vehicle safety, enhance advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and enable the adoption of Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous-driving applications.

Opsys Tech has created an entirely new and groundbreaking category of LiDAR: Pure Solid-State Scanning Microflash LiDAR with no moving parts. Opsys Tech's patented Scanning Microflash technology combines the best of existing methods without trade-offs, while delivering superior reliability and performance in every critical category at the best value. Opsys Tech LiDAR delivers the advantages of flash LiDAR (low cost, robust, solid-state) with the better range and resolution of mechanical-sweep or oscillating mirrors (MEMS and Galvanometer systems). Opsys Tech Pure Solid-State Scanning Microflash LiDAR offers higher durability and better performance than other technologies that use mechanical moving parts such as MEMS or rotating systems.

Opsys Tech achieves four times the range of flash LiDAR while surpassing flash LiDAR's resolution and scanning rate. Other LiDAR technologies boast either long-range, high resolution or a fast-scanning rate, but never all three instantaneously and in all conditions. Opsys Tech delivers all three, at once, in all conditions.

"Our latest supply agreement, and others we expect to announce soon, are evidence the industry is recognizing the superior performance and value of Opsys Tech LiDAR," said Rafi Harel, Opsys Tech CEO.

Opsys Tech Scanning LiDAR:

Has no moving parts, delivering high durability

Offers a low-cost of production by using vertical-cavity, surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) and SPAD silicon receiver chips

Delivers four-times the range of flash LiDAR

Supplies best-in-class resolution and the best-in-class scanning rate

Delivers above 90% probability of detection at 200-meters range.

Deliver "all specs all the time" across the full field of view (FOV)

Opsys Tech has offices in Holon, Israel, and San Jose, California; it will open a new office in China during the first quarter of 2022. Opsys Tech plans to manufacture its units in Thailand beginning late in the first quarter of 2022. Opsys Tech also expects to announce additional supplier agreements in the first half of the year that will expand its market reach into Europe.

About Opsys Tech

Opsys Tech was founded in 2016, building a world-leading LiDAR solution that will drive adoption and commercialization of autonomous vehicles with maximized safety and performance. Opsys Tech is headquartered in Holon, Israel, with presence in San Jose, California; Seoul, Korea; Shanghai, China; and Prague, Czech-Republic.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/opsys-technologies

About SL World Corp

SL Corp. is an auto parts manufacturer and provider. Its product portfolio includes auto parts such as auto lamp assemblies, chassis, mirrors, head-up displays and front-end modules. SL is now providing an intelligent lamp system for smart driving based on Opsys Tech's high-performance LiDAR. The company mainly operates in South Korea, America, China, Europe and India.

MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Fosgard Communications: Scott Fosgard +1.734.272.7440

View original content:

SOURCE Opsys Tech