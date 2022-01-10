ROSEWOOD SÃO PAULO OPENS TODAY

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood São Paulo opens its doors today, heralding Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® entrance into South America. Located in the heart of the city, Rosewood São Paulo is a metropolitan oasis set within the historical enclave of Cidade Matarazzo, a complex of elegantly preserved buildings from the early 20th century that have been transformed into a cultural destination. Anchoring the 30,000 square-meter mixed-used lifestyle hub, Rosewood São Paulo occupies the historic hospital, Matarazzo Maternity, as well as a striking new vertical garden tower. The transformation of the heritage buildings is rooted in sustainability and focused on protecting the country's cultural heritage and natural environment. Spearheaded by entrepreneur Alexandre Allard and designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel and artistic director Philippe Starck, Rosewood São Paulo is a love letter to Brazil, with majority of the design materials both locally sourced and inspired by the country's diverse culture. The hotel is also home to a collection of 450 site-specific artworks, all created in partnership with local artists whose work draws from the multiplicity of the Brazilian experience.

Featuring 160 guestrooms and suites along with 100 Private Rosewood Suites available for purchase, the hotel's accommodations are spread across the restored Matarazzo Maternity and the vertical garden tower. Rosewood São Paulo has instilled new life into Matarazzo Maternity, which holds sentimental meaning to the city as more than 500,000 Brazilians were born there. Rosewood São Paulo is also home to the Chapel of Santa Luzia, another historic building that has been carefully restored to retain its 1922 architecture. The rebirth of Chapel of Santa Luzia comes timed to its 100-year anniversary and will continue to be used for weddings and other celebrations of life.

Art, Architecture & Design

In line with Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the ethos of the destination is woven into the identity of the hotel, Rosewood São Paulo's design was inspired by its deep Brazilian roots. Under the artistic direction of Starck, 57 Brazilian artists produced a permanent collection of art featuring over 450 works. The team commissioned artists representing a wide range of artist expression, from street art to indigenous art, to create site-specific works for virtually every space in the property. The artists were given one guideline: creativity that respects the past yet points to the future. The result is that the hotel is in effect Brazil's next great contemporary art museum, one that celebrates the natural beauty, rich history, and diverse culture of its homeland. Throughout the property, art tells different stories of life in Brazil across various mediums including sculpture, paintings, tile work, drawings, textiles and rugs. The entirety of the collection will be cataloged and detailed in a book available for guests and visitors both in rooms and public spaces.

Standout works include hand-painted titles inspired by different flora and fauna of Brazil, created by Brazilian contemporary artist Sandra Cinto, that line the rooftop pool and bar area; a powerful graffiti-inspired painting encapsulating one of the maternity building's corridors created by São Paulo's beloved street artist Caligrapixo; and the work of up-and-coming artist Virgilio Neto, who created a series of drawings on the rooftop foyer depicting imagined stories of the life of the beloved historical figure Count Matarazzo. Within the Chapel, Vik Muniz, one of Brazil's most internationally acclaimed artists, created new glass rosettes inspired by Santa Luzia.

A Focus on Sustainability

Rosewood São Paulo is committed to preserving Brazil's natural environment with sustainability as one of the development's guiding principles. Cidade Matarazzo is one of greenest developments in Brazil and the country's largest upcycling project, with the project constructed of 100% locally sourced and upcycled materials. Sustainable features executed in the property's design include a biodiversity program that repopulates the indigenous flora and fauna from the Mata Atlantica rainforest, including 250 trees up to 14 metres in height placed vertically on the Mata Atlantica Tower. The property has committed to use 100% renewable energy within a year, including on-site solar panels and renewable-sourced energy.

São Paulo's Newest Dining Destination

Rosewood São Paulo brings six dining venues to one of the city's most vibrant neighborhood. The elegant Le Jardin is a cozy space bathed in natural light, serving modern cuisine 24 hours a day. Blaise is a casual brasserie serving a delicious mix of French cuisine influenced by elements of Brazilian gastronomy. The restaurant features hand-painted ceramic tiles by Fernando de La Rocque that resemble Portuguese tiles but if observed closer, hidden in the composition is a woman giving birth, a nod to its location in the maternity building. Taraz, highlights South American cuisine and its share-style menu has been designed by acclaimed Chef Felipe Bronze to showcase the art of wood-fired cooking. The restaurant has been decorated in a more traditional and rustic style, and through its name gives homage to the beloved Brazilian historical figure Count Matarazzo.

Rabo di Galo a jazz bar inspired by the classic clubs of the 1930s, featuring leather furniture, dark woods and indirect lighting to create an intimate atmosphere. Artist Rodrigo de Azevedo Saad spent 68 hours hand drawling on the ceiling, which portrays a schizophrenic art. Inspired by the natural beauty of the crystal-clear pools in Brazil's Bonito municipality, The Emerald Garden Pool & Bar is set amidst tropical greenery offering family-friendly fare. The interior of the pool emulates the emerald shades of the natural pools found in Brazil's Bonito region and is made of small pieces of tile in 40 different shades of green and blue. The restaurant's coasters and menus were designed by illustrator Walmor Correa, famous for his sketches of imaginary creatures. The pool area is also home to Belavista Rooftop Pool & Bar, an exclusive adults-only space with panoramic views of the city. The entire roof and pool area features wood that is all from Tora Brasil and that has been certified by Brazil's Forest Stewardship Council as part of the property's commitment to sustainable development.

World- Class Amenities

Extensive amenities include two pools, a cinema, a music studio, ample event space and an Asaya, Rosewood's integrative wellbeing concept. Slated to open in 2022, Asaya at Rosewood São Paulo will bring the destination a unique wellness concept that delivers innovative and integrative solutions for personal transformation while encouraging growth and self-discovery for a fulfilling life. The opening of Asaya at Rosewood São Paulo will mark the first outpost of Rosewood's forward-thinking wellbeing concept in the western hemisphere. The hotel will roll out further facilities and amenities over the course of its first year.

Rosewood São Paulo is currently accepting reservations. To learn more about the hotel and book a stay, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/sao-paulo.

