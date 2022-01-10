The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation Donates $17.1 Million to Non-Profits in 2021

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, the charity founded by renowned asset manager Bill Gross and his son and daughter, announced today that it donated a total of $17,100,000 to 45 local and global non-profits in 2022, including Doctors Without Borders, the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Atrium Health Foundation, and Action Against Hunger.

In the spirit of charity begins at home, several of the Gross Family Foundation's donations were directed toward organizations in Laguna Beach, where Mr. Gross has a home and has been a longtime benefactor and philanthropist. Recipients include the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and Sally's Fund.

"My family, my wife Amy and I are blessed to live in a place as beautiful and artistically supportive as Laguna Beach," said Mr. Gross, the co-founder of Newport Beach-based PIMCO and a long-time resident of Orange County. "Our family believes in giving back to a community that has given so much to us and other residents over the years."

The Gross Family Foundation's donations support meaningful causes around the world that include the VII Foundation and its advocacy of documentary production and education through media; community health in Hawaii through the Wilcox Health Foundation; and the School of Leadership, Afghanistan, an Afghan-led private boarding school for Afghan girls that provides students with a rigorous education that promotes critical thinking, a sense of purpose, and respect for self and others. The Grosses also donated to the Alzheimer's Association and the University of Miami to benefit research into Alzheimer's disease.

The Gross Family Foundation continues its support of many important local and California arts, education, healthcare, and community causes, including the Laguna Playhouse, Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County, Orange Coast College, Lestonnac Free Clinic, and UCP of Orange County.

The following non-profits received donations of more than $1 million from the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation in 2021:

Doctors Without Borders $3,000,000

Harbor Day School $2,500,000

Atrium Health Foundation $2,000,000

VII Foundation $1,500,000

United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network $1,500,000

Action Against Hunger $1,000,000

Wilcox Health Foundation $1,000,000

Other recipients of donations included:

Orange Coast College

Miracle Babies

Child Creativity Lab

Christ Child Society

Serving Kids Hope

Alzheimer's Association

Laguna Playhouse

Grassroots Ecology

Salvation Army

Lestonnac Free Clinic

The Health Wagon

School on Wheels

American Family Housing

Homeless Intervention Services of Orange County

UCP of Orange County

Help The Helpless

Solidarity Engineering

Department of Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts

Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

Laguna Beach Senior Center

Friendship Shelter

Sally's Fund

Millennium Promise Alliance

Creative Visions Foundation

American Indian College Fund

GRAMMY Museum

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

MusiCares

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors: Climate Nexus

Advancing Girls' Education in Africa

US Coalition on Sustainability

Think Equal

The Pad Project

Kauai Humane Society

Kauai Community Cat Project

University of Hawaii: Wai'ale'ale Project

Kauai North Shore Food Pantry

National Domestic Workers Alliance

Amazon Watch

Duke University

School of Leadership, Afghanistan

These contributions support Bill, Jeff and Jennifer Gross's longstanding commitment to provide financial resources to organizations that provide a direct benefit to the communities in which they serve. The Foundation's contributions have made a meaningful impact to local communities throughout Southern California and globally, and provide financial support to those in need through contributions in three primary areas: Humanitarian Efforts, Education and Healthcare. Mr. Gross is a signatory to the Giving Pledge, a global, multi-generational commitment by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and couples to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetimes or in their wills.

