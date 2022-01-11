BBB National Programs Announces 85 Distinguished Panel Pool Members for National Advertising Review Board and New Vice Chair

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs today announced the 85 panel pool members of the 2022 National Advertising Review Board. The appellate body for the U.S. advertising industry's system of self-regulation also announced its 2022 vice chair, Heather Hippsley, who retired in 2020 as Deputy General Counsel of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) where, among many senior roles over 35 years, she served as Assistant Director of the Division of Advertising Practices.
The National Advertising Review Board panel pool members, selected for their stature and experience in their fields, provide independent peer review to ensure truthfulness and accuracy in national advertising and help promote voluntary compliance with its decisions. The role of the vice chair is to support the National Advertising Review Board chair, legal advisor to appeals panels, and in the event of the chair's absence, execute that advisory responsibility on the chair's behalf.
Ken Plevan, who returns for his fourth year as chair of the National Advertising Review Board, said: "As NARB begins its sixth decade, the work that we do to promote and maintain truth-in-advertising is more important than ever. I look forward to serving once again with our talented panel pool members, and to welcoming Heather Hippsley as our vice chair."
Founded in 1971, the National Advertising Review Board provides appellate review of decisions of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit. These programs are three of more than a dozen self-regulatory, accountability, and dispute regulation programs of the independent non-profit organization, BBB National Programs. In more than 90% of case decisions, companies voluntarily comply with the case recommendations. In cases of lack of good-faith efforts to modify or discontinue advertising as a result of a decision, cases are referred to the appropriate regulatory agency.
For 2022, panel pool members include 85 distinguished leaders from three different categories:
- National Advertisers
- Advertising Agencies
- Public Members (academics and other members of the public sector)
A National Advertising Review Board appellate panel generally consists of five members from the pool, with three national advertising representatives, one agency representative, and one public sector representative on each panel.
Nominations for National Advertising Review Board panel pool members are made by the Association of National Advertisers, American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation, and BBB National Programs. The initial term is two years, and each member is eligible to be re-appointed for two additional two-year terms. This year 20 new members join 65 individuals returning to their distinguished roles.
"Our 2022 National Advertising Review Board panel pool members bring incredible diversity and depth of experience to their role of helping to resolve truth-in-advertising disputes and enhance consumer trust," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "I am honored to welcome our new panel pool members and thank them for the work they will do this year to ensure the success of independent advertising industry self-regulation."
Following is the list of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Review Board panel pool members for 2022.
New Panel Pool Members
Public Members
- Nancy J. Gray, Clinical Assistant Professor, W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University
- Dr. Glynnis M. Johnson, Assistant Professor-Marketing, Morehouse College
- Daniel John Petek, Education Board of Directors, AAF, Advertising Instructor, Washington State University
Agency Members
- Brad Bennett, Chief Firestarter, Wildfire
- Allen Bosworth, President, EP+Co
- Brandon Cooke, Global Partner, Global Chief Marketing & Reputation Officer, FCB
- Stephanie Crockett, President & COO, Mower
- Fay Ferguson, Co-Owner & Co-CEO, Burrell Communications
- Jeff Larson, President/COO, Mediassociates
- Victor Lee, President, Advantage Unified Commerce, Advantage Solutions
- Bob Morrison, CEO, Morrison Agency
- Ingrid Otero-Smart, President, Casanova
- Duff Stewart, CEO, GSD&M
- Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson
Advertising Members
- Nicole Apple, Director of Global Agency Management + Operations, Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Denis Budniewski, Director, Agency Strategy and Partner Relations, Verizon
- Alia Kemet, Vice President, Creative & Digital, McCormick & Company, Inc.
- Gary P. Osifchin, CMO and GM, U.S. Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser
- Simona Rabsatt Butler, Sr. Director Global Strategic Sourcing, Marketing, Visa
- Amy Spiridakis, Vice President, Marketing, Target Corporation
Returning Public Members
- Jenny Buschhorn
Assistant Professor of Practice, Advertising Program Head, Texas State University
- Margaret (Meg) C. Campbell
Professor of Marketing, Anderson Presidential Chair in Business Administration, School of Business, University of California, Riverside
- Debra (Debbie) M. Desrochers, B.S., M.B.A., Ph.D.
Senior Lecturer, Management, Director of Studies MRes in Management, Marketing, Business & Society, Centre for Business, Organisations and Society (CBOS), University of Bath
- Allen Garcie
Associate Professor of Digital Arts, Sybil T. & J. Frederick Patten, Endowed Professor, Director, LaPIXEL Digital Arts & Media Academy, Designer/Facilitator, IdeaSpace, Louisiana State University Shreveport
- Steven Hall
Senior Lecturer, Charles H. Sandage Department of Advertising, College of Media, University of Illinois
- Timothy Hendrick
Associate Professor, Advertising, School of Journalism & Mass Communication, San Jose State University
- Alice Kendrick
Professor of Advertising, Southern Methodist University
- Peg Murphy
Associate Professor, Communication Dept., AAF AdClub Advisor, Columbia College Chicago
- Joel M. Nichols, M.B.A.
Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Strategic Media, The University of Memphis
- Larry Powell
Professor, Advisor for Lindsey + Asp, Advertising & Public Relations, Gaylord College, University of Oklahoma
- Jan LeBlanc Wicks
Professor & Vice Chair, School of Journalism and Strategic Media, University of Arkansas
Returning Agency Members
- Wendy Aldrich
EVP, Managing Partner
Universal McCann
- Michael Bassik
Founder & CEO, Axel Solutions, LLC
- Laura Jean Bracken
President/COO, Palisades
- Dean Broadhead
CEO, broadhead.
- Tracy Broderick
President, Karsh Hagan
- Jeffrey Buntin, Jr.
President & CEO, The Buntin Group
- Faruk Capan
CEO, Intouch Group
- Brad Casper
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Heart and Soul Marketing
- Jason Chebib
Head of Strategy, 180NY
- Steve Erich
Co-Founder, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Erich & Kallman
- Marina Filippelli
CEO, Orci
- Dan Fromm
President/COO, Barkley US
- Cary Hatch
CEO & Brand Advocate, MDB Communications
- Benjamin Jankowski
Founder/CEO, Modern Media Solutions
- Patrick Kiss
President, BSSP
- Luis Miguel Messianu
Founder, Creative Chairman & CEO, Alma
- Krista Nicholson
President, Motive
- Tom Stein
Chairman and Chief Client Officer, Stein IAS
- Meredith Vaughan
CEO, Vladimir Jones
Returning Advertising Members
- Ron Amram
Senior Director, Global Media, Mars, Inc.
- Homi Battiwalla
Senior Marketing Director – Global Marketing Excellence, PepsiCo Global
- Maya Battle
Associate Director, Audience Development & Category Specialist, Random House Group, Penguin Random House
- Adam Benaroya
Director, Global Media Capabilities & Operations, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
- Dave Berlin
President, Marketing Links, LLC
- Scott Bishoff
Head of Brand and Reputation Media, YouTube
- Katrina Bott
Senior Director, Global Strategic Sourcing, Capri Holdings Limited
- Ivy Brown
VP, Head of Global Brand Marketing, DXC Technology
- Stuart Burkhoff
Senior Director, Media Strategy and Planning, Altice USA
- Amy Bytell
Senior Marketing Manager, Performance Media, Cox Automotive
- Charles Chappell
Head of Global Media and Agency Excellence, The Hershey Company
- Michael Cruz
Director/Head of Marketing, Tin Building, Creative Culinary Management Company
- Ryan Dillon-Curran
Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing, Peloton
- David Dobbins
Media Consultant, Pro Unlimited, Inc.
- Olivier Fleurot, Ph.D.
Global Vice-President, Research, Development & Innovation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
- John Fredette
Head of Brand and Marketing, Corporate Affairs, Con Edison
- Katherine Freeley
Global Media Head, Procurement, Novartis
- Jennifer Gardner
Vice President – Media Platforms, Verizon
- Linda Gharib
Director, Marketing Communications & Media - Legal & Regulatory U.S., Wolters Kluwer
- Daniel Glantz
Former Global Head of Sponsorship and Strategic Partnerships, AIG
- Jodi Harris
Global Vice President, Marketing Culture and Capabilities, Ab-InBev/Anheuser-Busch
- Lee Hsieh
Senior Manager, CRM & Digital Experience, Johnson & Johnson
- Valerie Light
Former Manager, Broadcast Production, Verizon Communications
- Jim Low
President, Rip Van
- Ian McDonald
Global Category Manager, Marketing Procurement, Edgewell Personal Care Brands
- Renee Milliaressis
Chief Media Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
- Jason Morros
Vice President, Head of Integrated Marketing, Edison Properties
- Justin Parnell
Senior Director, OREO, Mondelez International, Inc.
- Glenn Roginski
Director, Media Lab, Pfizer
- David Ronk
Executive Director of Media & Channel Strategy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Cassidy Sehgal
Data Protection Officer, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, L'Oréal USA
- Erin Silver
Director, Social Media and Growth Marketing, Exclusive Resorts
- Manos Spanos
President | Consumer Division, L-Nutra Inc.
- Kwan Yim
Director, Head of Global Agency Management, Citi
- Doug Zarkin
Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Pearle Vision
Learn more about the National Advertising Review Board here.
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.
