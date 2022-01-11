BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Recognized by the National Association for Business Resources with a Third Consecutive Best and Brightest Award Company Scores Within Top 101 Employers, Earning both National and Regional Recognition in 2021

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today they have been recognized with their third consecutive "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation" distinction. The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) first recognized BioMatrix with the award in 2019, then again in 2020, and most recently in 2021. The BioMatrix corporate headquarters in South Florida has also been recognized twice as a top-performing employer for the Miami area, receiving regional distinctions in 2020 and 2021.

Best and Brightest companies are assessed by an independent research firm on a number of key measures and industry benchmarks. BioMatrix scored strongly across all categories with an overall average score of 21.5, compared to the national average of 19.1. Categories include compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection, and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

"We are thrilled to start the year with another Best and Brightest award," said Diane Schumacher, VP Human Resources. "As a specialty pharmacy, our primary goal is to help patients achieve better health. We understand that creating an organizational culture focused on engaging, empowering, and enriching our employees is a critical component for reaching that goal."

BioMatrix is a nationwide, independently owned specialty and infusion pharmacy. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America and carries several industry leading accreditations. The organization plans continued growth through organic sales and acquisition of pharmacies aligned with the company's values, mission, and vision. BioMatrix is focused on significant and ongoing investments in its employees, organizational structure, payer and pharmaceutical manufacturer relations, data systems and analytics, and digital health technology.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

