Chobani Expands Coffee Creamer Offering with New Chobani® Plant-Based Coffee Creamers

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani announced today its latest innovation: Chobani Plant-Based Coffee Creamers, which blend plant-based ingredients to create a rich, creamy and dairy-like product.

Chobani Plant-Based Coffee Creamers

Consumers continue to demand wholesome and clean coffee creamers that are free of preservatives and GMO ingredients1. Chobani answers the call with dairy- and oat-based coffee creamers and now, with a plant-based option. Building on Chobani's growing coffee creamer platform2, Chobani Plant-Based Coffee Creamers are made with a blend of plant-based ingredients which are vegan-friendly, dairy- and lactose-free, and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

"As coffee drinkers continue to elevate their at-home experience and ask for better options, we're expanding our creamer offering to include four new plant-based creamers full of the flavors they love," says Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer, Peter McGuinness. "With this expansion, we offer better options with something for everyone – creamers made from oat, farm-fresh dairy, or plant-based ingredients."

Chobani Plant-Based Creamers are available in Sweet & Creamy, French Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Caramel Macchiato, and are on shelves now.

Chobani also announced the launch of a fan-inspired and fan-picked coffee creamer flavor called Sizzlin' Brown Sugar.

In February 2021, Chobani kicked off the "I Dream of Creamer" contest and asked fans to dream up the coffee creamer flavor of their fantasies. Three unique flavors—Sizzlin' Brown Sugar, Strawberry Shortcake, and Lemon Blueberry Pie—were put to a public vote and Sizzlin' Brown Sugar won the fan-favorite title. Chobani brought the flavor to life using fresh cream, adding only milk, cane sugar, and a touch of natural flavoring to make this salty and sweet coffee complement. This limited-time, dairy-based coffee creamer is on shelves now.

"With all the engaged fans we have, why not ask them to be creative in terms of their favorite flavors. Sizzlin' Brown Sugar Coffee Creamer has smokey and brown sugar notes, creating a winning combination of sweet and savory," continued McGuinness.

Chobani entered the coffee creamer category in 2019 with dairy-based coffee creamers and then followed with oat-based creamers, both available in classic and seasonal flavors as more consumers enjoy their coffee at home. Coffee creamer consumption continues to grow: the total U.S. coffee creamer category generated $3.5 billion3 in total Nielsen reported sales for the last 52 weeks ended December 25, 2021 and has grown 6.6% vs a year ago4 during the same period. Chobani brings excitement to the category with fan-favorite flavors like their Almond Coco Loco Flip-Inspired Coffee Creamer and Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer in both dairy- and oat-based versions. For consumers looking for wholesome and delicious options, Chobani Coffee Creamers strike the perfect balance of taste and real ingredients.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and wellness-focused company and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand and, like all our products, it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

1 Source: Mintel, What's Next for Plant-Based Cream and Creamers, January 29, 2021

2 Source: Nielsen, Total xAOC, L52 W/E 12.25.21

3 Source: Nielsen, Total xAOC, L52 W/E 12.25.21

4 Source: Nielsen, Total xAOC, L52 W/E 12.25.21

Chobani Coffee Creamer in Sizzlin Brown Sugar

