Envoy Solutions Continues Rapid Growth with General Chemical & Supply Acquisition

GLENVIEW, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Solutions announced today the acquisition of General Chemical & Supply, Inc., based in Moorestown, New Jersey. The Northeast distributor of janitorial supplies, foodservice disposables, and paper supplies offers more than 10,000 products to customers in three states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. General Chemical & Supply stands out from its competitors by partnering with top-notch manufacturers to bring customers the most effective cleaning solutions at competitive costs. This merger marks Envoy Solutions' ninth acquisition since August, as it rapidly expands its national platform. The new partnership will advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day.

"This is a great way to continue our momentum from 2021," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "I'm excited to work with Dave McDonough and the rest of the team. With this acquisition, we are strengthening our position in a populated region of the country to maximize our impact on the markets we serve. We will continue to advance our differentiated business model from coast to coast in 2022 and beyond."

General Chemical & Supply has served customers in the Northeast for more than 50 years. The company recently expanded to a larger headquarters, which allows them to offer customers more products and services. By partnering with Envoy Solutions, General Chemical & Supply will have the opportunity to reach new customers on a national scale.

"We consider Envoy Solutions to be a trailblazer in our industry, and we are thrilled to be joining their national platform," said Dave McDonough, owner of General Chemical & Supply. "Our company will now have exponentially more resources at our fingertips and thousands of new potential customers in parts of the country we couldn't reach before. This partnership is the best thing that could happen for our associates, our customers, and our business overall."

About Envoy Solutions:

Envoy Solutions, the nation's premier specialty distribution platform, is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer every day.

Our wide array of essential products, including sanitary supply, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables, are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices, and other institutions.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com.

About General Chemical & Supply:

General Chemical & Supply has served customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware for more than 50 years. Our warehouse stocks a full catalog of janitorial products, cleaning chemicals, and equipment to meet the sanitation needs of our customers. We offer unparalleled service and pricing for janitorial, foodservice, and paper supplies.

For more information about General Chemical & Supply, please visit www.generalchemicalsupply.com.

