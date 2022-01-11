Get the Purr-Fect Gift About Love & Celebrate Your Pets This Valentine's Day!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day is about love, and this year we can extend that affection to our pets with the acclaimed children's book " From the Pocket of an Overcoat " (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) from author and illustrator Robert Vincent.

Available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores, the beautiful hardcover book (MSRP $17.99 USD) is perfect for the year's most loving holiday with its gorgeous illustrations, hilarious story about a cat in a family with giant dogs, and its timeless narrative of adventure, acceptance, and love. Also, February is National Cat Health Month, Pet Dental Health Month, and Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. With so much attention given to our furry companions, it makes perfect sense to celebrate February and Valentine's Day with a book that can be enjoyed by everyone near and far, from animal lovers to toddlers and adults.

" From the Pocket of an Overcoat " is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.

"Valentine's Day is an ideal time to show attention, affection, and responsibility to our pets and animals, who often give us more love than anyone else in our lives," said Vincent.

A portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies .

Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself.

To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

