Kingswood U.S. Recruits $295 Million in Total Client Assets with Addition of Seven Independent Financial Advisors and Practices New Recruits Include Fee- and Commissions-based Practices in California, Colorado, Michigan, New York and Texas

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced the successful recruitment of seven financial advisors who collectively oversee $295 million in total client assets. The new affiliates in the Kingswood U.S. network represent a range of business models, target clients-bases and geographies.

Headquartered in New York, Kingswood U.S. includes two SEC-registered RIAs – Kingswood Wealth Advisors and Benchmark Advisory Services – and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers – Kingswood Capital Partners and Benchmark Investments – that collectively support more than 200 financial advisors.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "The recruiting momentum continues at Kingswood, as we bring aboard these seasoned financial professionals from across the country. That we could attract this diverse collection of advisors is a testament to the flexibility of our platform and our overall value proposition for them. The word is spreading around the advisor community that Kingswood is a name they should consider, and our success in recent years is testament to that fact."

Kingswood U.S. welcomes seven financial advisors to its network:

Donald Kuhs , of Austin, Texas with $120 million in total client assets. Mr. Kuhs will apply his more than 40 years' experience serving pre-retirees and retirees with financial planning, retirement planning and wealth management services as an affiliate of Kingswood Wealth Advisors and Kingswood Capital Partners.





Paul Lee and Namhee Park , of Fullerton, Calif. , with $82 million in total client assets. Mr. Lee and Ms. Park have joined Kingswood U.S. as affiliates of Kingswood Capital Partners and Kingswood Wealth Advisors. They primarily serve pre-retirees and retirees, as well as federal employees.





Barry Waxler , of San Diego, Calif. , doing business as Universal Financial Consultants, with $35 million in total client assets. Mr. Waxler offers financial planning, asset management, wealth management and qualified retirement planning services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. He has affiliated with Benchmark Investments and Benchmark Advisory Services.





Anthony Nardi , of Rye Brook, N.Y. , with $30 million in total client assets. Mr. Nardi offers investment planning, financial planning, wealth management, retirement planning and brokerage services to high-net-worth clients. He has affiliated with Benchmark Investments and Benchmark Advisory Services.





Cynthia A. Pulver and John David Jensen , of American Fork, Utah , with $28 million in total client assets. Ms. Pulver and Mr. Jensen joined Kingswood U.S. as affiliates of Kingswood Wealth Advisors and Kingswood Capital Markets. The partners provide comprehensive wealth management and insurances services to their client base of small business owners, pre- and post-retirees, and accredited investors.

Mr. Nessim concluded, "Kingswood US continues to stand apart among the thousands of wealth management firms as the destination of choice for experienced and successful financial advisors seeking boutique service culture backed by global resources and expertise. We are proud of the growth we achieved in 2021 and look forward to more of the same in 2022 and beyond."

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes two SEC-registered RIAs and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

