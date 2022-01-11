NFL legend Jerry Rice joins Lay's to bring the field to the fans who can enter for a chance to win bags via Lay's Twitter

LAY'S CELEBRATES FOOTBALL FANDOM WITH GOLDEN GROUNDS: A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LINEUP OF NFL-INSPIRED CHIPS NFL legend Jerry Rice joins Lay's to bring the field to the fans who can enter for a chance to win bags via Lay's Twitter

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Football fans know there's no place quite like their favorite NFL team's home field – the hallowed grounds where the passion of the game comes to life. Today, America's favorite potato chip brand is celebrating fans who rally for their teams season after season by bringing the field to them with Lay's® Golden Grounds™.

Representing the legacy of 29 beloved NFL teams from coast to coast, Lay's Golden Grounds chips are the same classic Lay's taste that fans have loved for more than 75 years, but this time made with a special salute to their favorite teams. Lay's created the limited-edition line of Lay's Golden Grounds chips by pulling soil directly from NFL stadiums and fields across the country. Under the careful watch of Frito-Lay farmers, they mixed the soil into separate parts of the potato field to make chips infused with the grounds and the glory of each NFL team. The limited-edition bags also feature keepsake packaging decked out with NFL team colors and logos.

Lay's is also announcing its return to the Super Bowl advertising stage after 17 years.

"Lay's is all about bringing joy to our fans, and we know there's nothing that brings a smile to football fans' faces more than cheering for their favorite team at their home field," said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between. I can't think of a better way to kick off our journey back to America's biggest stage with Lay's return to Super Bowl, where we'll look to spread even more joy with delicious game-day snacks and an incredible new commercial we'll unveil soon."

To kick off Golden Grounds, Lay's enlisted the help of one of the most legendary NFL players to ever step foot on the field, Jerry Rice. With 20 seasons under his belt, his love for the game runs deep, which is why he and Lay's are teaming up to honor the game and bring this one-of-a-kind experience to life.

"Game days were some of the most exhilarating and challenging times, and as a player, you grow a special bond with the fans who cheer you on and wear your number on their shirt," said Rice. "That type of loyalty and support is what makes football such a great sport, and that's why I'm excited to partner with Lay's to share the heart and soul that went into Golden Grounds."

How Fans Can Score

Between January 11 and January 25, fans will have the chance to win a bag of these limited-edition chips for themselves. To enter, simply follow Lay's Twitter (@LAYS) and look out for special Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets. From there, fans can respond to the tweets showing love for their favorite NFL team (pictures encouraged!) and must use #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag of their favorite team.*

As Super Bowl LVI inches closer, fans can stay tuned for more exciting news from Frito-Lay. In addition to an in-game spot from Lay's, Frito-Lay recently announced a Flamin' Hot® spot that will include both the Doritos® and Cheetos® brands, as well as other friends who embody the Flamin' Hot spirit. More information on these Super Bowl campaigns will be revealed in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the making of Lay's newest golden lineup and check out a short film starring Rice, fans can head over to www.lays.com/goldengrounds. For more exciting updates, follow Lay's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 1/11/22. Ends 1/25/22 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Must be legal resident of 48 contiguous US/DC, 18 years of age or older. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at LAYS.COM/GOLDENGROUNDS for entry instructions, odds, prizes, restrictions, etc. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: Frito-Lay, Inc., 7701 Legacy Drive, Plano, Texas 75024. Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter.

LAY’S CELEBRATES FOOTBALL FANDOM WITH GOLDEN GROUNDS: A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LINEUP OF NFL-INSPIRED CHIPS. NFL legend Jerry Rice joins Lay’s to bring the field to the fans who can enter for a chance to win bags via Lay’s Twitter

LAY’S CELEBRATES FOOTBALL FANDOM WITH GOLDEN GROUNDS: A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND LINEUP OF NFL-INSPIRED CHIPS

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America