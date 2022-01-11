Leonardo247 Becomes RealPage Certified AppPartner

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning property operations and maintenance software developer Leonardo247 announced today that it has joined the RealPage Exchange AppPartner Program as a certified AppPartner. Companies using RealPage's Facilities Management solutions can now access, automate and manage RealPage work orders from Leo247's AI-powered property operations and maintenance apps.

"RealPage property management solutions are foundational technologies for thousands of real estate owners and operators," said Leonardo247 CTO Ryan Bovermann, "The ability to pull and manage RealPage work orders from within Leo247 means those users can leverage our platform's smart operational workflows and tasks to automate and simplify work order management for maintenance staff while operational and management personnel are kept up-to-date via RealPage."

Leonardo247 is a cloud-based platform that streamline the operational and maintenance of aspects of multifamily properties and physical assets. Powered by patented AI, the Leo247 web and mobile apps simplify complex tasks and help onsite staff through their workdays by providing context-aware workflows for maintenance, inspections, risk assessments, and similar routines, while also providing managers and executives with real time dashboards and oversight. The platform recently won the 2021 Multi-Housing News Excellence Award in the Best Technology Innovation category.

"Our goal is to make the Leo247 platform the go-to solution for property operations and maintenance by giving onsite staff tools with built-in intelligence, so their jobs are easier, staff is happier, and there are fewer errors," Bovermann said. "At the same time, we want a free-flow of information between Leo247 and other systems so our asset owners and stakeholders have the most up-to-date, accurate and complete information about the asset both financially and physically," Bovermann said.

Leaonardo247 for RealPage is available now. RealPage customers can add Leonardo247 to their platform by subscribing via the RealPage AppPartner Exchange. There is no additional charge for existing Leonardo247 customers.

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247 is the award-winning developer of the Leonardo247 smart property operations and maintenance platform. Cloud-based and mobile-first, Leo streamlines operations for multifamily real estate owners and operators by delivering daily tasks, workflows, inspections, and procedures to onsite operations teams on the go. The platform integrates with the industry's leading property management and enterprise systems providing management with real-time visibility into physical operations, risk mitigation, and asset performance across the entire organization. With over 2 million units under care, the nation's largest multifamily property owners and managers depend on Leo247 to keep their communities happy, healthy, and in top condition. For more information, call (877) 995-3662 or visit www.leonardo247.com.

Contact

Sage Osterfeld

sosterfeld@leonardo247.com

tel: (760) 593-7243

