Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Lake County Seasons at Wekiva Ridge will offer several exciting ranch and two-story floor plans

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on land for 102 future homesites in Mount Dora.

The Slate is one of six Richmond American models set to be showcased at Seasons at Wekiva Ridge, a new community in Mount Dora, Florida.

The land is set to become a new Lake County community, Seasons at Wekiva Ridge, which is scheduled to open in winter 2022. This notable new neighborhood will offer six ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsOrlando), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Ammolite, Azure, Emerald, Moonstone, Pearl and Slate floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange and Seminole Counties and Metro Orlando in search of more affordable housing options. Additionally, two floor plans—the Azure and the Slate—will feature side-entry garages.

More about Seasons at Wekiva Ridge

New ranch and two-story homes with designer details

Versatile floor plans ranging from approx. 1,710 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Easy access to theme parks, airports and downtown Orlando

Close proximity to FL-26, FL-429, FL-453 and US-441

Abundant open space, trails and natural bodies of water nearby

Enhanced exterior elevations available!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Wekiva Ridge will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Wekiva Ridge will be located at Norton Lane and FL-46 in Mount Dora. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

