Stealth Partner Group Launches Stealth Captive Solutions to Offer Employers Flexible Self-Funded Healthcare Plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins company and the premier stop-loss general agency, announced the launch of its new comprehensive Stealth Captive Solutions. The new solution offers employers across any industry the option of flexible, self-funded health insurance plans in a cooperative risk share environment featuring unique cost containment solutions as the cost of healthcare continues to rise.

Stealth Captive Solutions offers a unique funding arrangement that allows employers to band together in a captive, or a customized risk-sharing environment, to reap the benefits of self-insurance and capitalize on economies of scale. Employer groups can come together under one umbrella while maintaining the flexibility to choose and fund their own medical and prescription plans and choose health and wellbeing programs that fit their employees' needs. Stealth Captive Solutions also answers employers' call for cost containment, featuring integrated programs from their Sentinel Solutions portfolio like patient assistance and dialysis carve-out, in addition to the added administrative cost-savings that comes with self-funded plans.

"Across the board, we're seeing more employers turn to self-funding as the cost of healthcare continues to skyrocket. Not to mention, proactive health risk management is increasingly becoming a priority for employers looking to attract and retain top talent during current labor market constraints," said Harley Barnes, Co-CEO of Stealth Partner Group. "We're launching Stealth Captive Solutions to empower these employers to pool together with other like-minded organizations to leverage a higher volume of members to gain access to lower health costs, with more choice."

Employers who participate in Stealth Captive Solutions also gain access to transparent monthly reporting to guide decision making, increase predictability and reduce volatility. These reports include projected cost data, projected group risk data and consolidated self-insured claims data that show gaps in care and the quality of providers used. Collectively, the data helps employers understand the cost of healthcare over time and measure the effectiveness of an employer's benefits strategy.

"Our retailers continue to seek out comprehensive captive solutions to help their insureds navigate the volatile and increasingly complex health insurance market," said Josh McGee, Vice President of Program Development, Specialty Division, at Stealth Partner Group. "With the launch of Stealth Captive Solutions, we're looking forward to equipping our existing and prospective clients with best-in-class solutions and support in the dynamic healthcare space."

This seamless solution, managed by Stealth Partner group, is ideal for employers of 50-500 employees across any industry who are interested in transitioning from being fully insured to a self-funded healthcare plan. For more information about Stealth Captive Solutions, visit www.stealthpartnergroup.com/stealthcaptivesolutions.

