ThermoGenesis Holdings to Hold Reconvened Annual Meeting of Stockholders on January 13, 2022

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), today announced that the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will reconvene on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The meeting, originally scheduled for December 16, 2021, was convened and adjourned without any business being conducted due to lack of the required quorum.

The Annual Meeting will be held at the Company's corporate headquarters, located at 2711 Citrus Rd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95742. A conference call and webcast will be available for those who wish to participate. To join in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts.

Only stockholders of record as of the record date, October 26, 2021, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 49.39% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting that were submitted prior to the adjourned Annual Meeting will be voted at the rescheduled Annual Meeting unless they had been properly revoked.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on October 26, 2021, who have not yet voted, to do so by tomorrow, January 12, 2022. Stockholders who have any questions or require any assistance with completing a proxy or voting instruction form or who do not have the required materials may contact the Company at (916) 858-5100 or by emailing ir@thermogenesis.com.

Important Information

This material may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting to be reconvened on January 13, 2022. In connection with the Annual Meeting, the Company filed the Proxy Statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISIONS, SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING. No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Annual Meeting. The Company's Proxy Statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC can be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at sec.gov or the Company's website at thermogenesis.com.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

