UNION INSTITUTE & UNIVERSITY'S THE INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE LAUNCHES ONE JUST WORLD

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Institute & University's (UI&U) The Institute for Social Justice (TISJ), founded to provide innovative and practical solutions for the challenges to social justice around the world, announced today it is launching its One Just World initiative which will provide resources to individuals and organizations to help them in their pursuit of social justice in the world.

What is Social Justice?

One Just World is the rallying point for TISJ. It will provide free resources, as well as enhanced offerings through content and certification programs. There are multiple access points to information, including:

Resource Center: Project, contract, supplier, and employment matching

Digital Library: Videos, podcasts, webinars, articles, papers, and research

Virtual Coffee: Online coffee, conversations, and networking

Virtual Community: Physical and digital work and meeting spaces

Book Circle: Social justice book sharing, discussions, and author events

Online Events: Webinars, podcasts, and discussions

"In addition to our certification programs, we felt it was critical to provide a comprehensive resource center," said Betsy Martin, Executive Director, TISJ. "Our goal is to make an impact in six core areas: economic, social, health, safety, education, and environmental. We are excited to see the momentum built over the past year come to fruition with content, resources, and partnerships to be released in the coming weeks. With everything we do, we want to promote understanding, give people the tools to take action, and a platform to share their voices."

For many, the first step to taking action is learning what social justice is, and TISJ has just released an infographic to help them navigate this question. In addition, Dr. Chris Voparil, who teaches philosophy and political theory in UI&U's Ph.D. program in Interdisciplinary Studies, and serves on the editorial board of TISJ, provides a more detailed analysis in his article, What is Social Justice? Dr. Voparil encourages us to move past debates around the definition of social justice. Instead, he suggests a focus on a "working program" that addresses injustices, and creates a more just world. He asserts that "Social justice, above all, is about our relations to others – in our communities, our workplaces and institutions, our cities and states, and, yes, our nation and across the globe. It is not from formal definitions, but direct interaction and experience with others that we can develop the sensibilities and practices that make us responsive to those who are suffering in our midst."

About TISJ

The Institute for Social Justice exists to impact society through participatory and democratic work with individuals and organizations. Beginning with reflective abilities and systemic awareness, it fosters organizational and social structures that no longer perpetuate injustice in society. TISJ applies theory to practice through an alliance of thought leaders who are scholar-practitioners, activists, philanthropists, policymakers, community advocates, and others committed to promoting social justice and equity in the U.S. and globally through research, education, and policy. Since its founding in 1964, UI&U has focused on academic excellence, creativity, diversity, and integrity. TISJ aims to make tangible and significant progress toward social justice by advocating for equality, valuing diversity, and committing to an innovative learning environment that shrinks economic disparities and eliminates racism. TISJ connects programs and persons committed to providing innovative and pragmatic solutions globally. To learn more about The Institute for Social Justice, visit tisj.myunion.edu .

About Union Institute & University

Founded in 1964, Union Institute & University has been a nonprofit pioneer in educating adults through distance learning. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission Union Institute & University offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degree programs, as well as certificates designed for those seeking to make a difference in their own lives and within their communities. The university offers specialized online and low residency degree programs with high-touch faculty attention, designed for students regardless of where they live and work. Union's flexible delivery models emphasize relevant and transformative coursework taught by a national faculty of scholar-practitioners. Union graduates – including two dozen college presidents, leaders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, members of the United States Congress, and the first female prime minister of Jamaica – promote Union's legacy of utilizing education to transform lives and communities. Based in Cincinnati, UI&U has additional Academic Centers in California (Los Angeles and Sacramento) and Florida (Hollywood). To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1-800-861-6400.

