Anthology and Togetherall partner to bring 24/7 peer-to-peer mental health support to more students

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced a partnership with Togetherall, a leading online mental health service that provides millions of people access to around-the-clock, peer-to-peer support moderated by licensed and registered mental health practitioners. The partnership will make Togetherall's peer-to-peer mental health community available to all Anthology North America clients. Additionally, universities and colleges using Blackboard Learn can choose to enable Togetherall through Blackboard Assist, the tool within Blackboard Learn that connects students to the support services they need to thrive.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology)

"Today more than ever, universities and colleges are mobilizing to offer support that extends beyond academics and delivers a more complete student wellness experience. With Togetherall, we can help provide a safe online community for students to give and receive mental health support in a space that's always available and right at their fingertips," said Mary Gross, Senior Director of Partnerships for Anthology. "It's an opportunity for universities and colleges to supplement their stepped care approach and provide pathways between existing services."

"The Togetherall community empowers students by creating a platform for free and open expression that is kept safe by licensed and registered mental health practitioners," said Matthew McEvoy, North American General Manager for Togetherall. "Partnering with Anthology will enable more universities and colleges to complement their existing resources, reduce barriers to mental health support and intervene early, all key factors in providing care, especially for marginalized groups."

For more than 15 years, Togetherall has championed student mental health. Togetherall empowers students to anonymously seek and provide support with a safe, online community monitored 24/7 by licensed and registered mental health practitioners. More than 90 percent of students who utilized the platform self-reported an improvement in their well-being and 80 percent felt less isolated after using Togetherall. The easy to access and inclusive platform also breaks down barriers for underrepresented students to create an inclusive space for connectivity and wellbeing, according to a recent Togetherall member survey.

Blackboard Assist, a tool within Blackboard Learn, provides universities and colleges with an easy way to connect students to the institution's student services, Blackboard success tools, and third-party student services that have been vetted for academic integrity. Blackboard Assist gives students access to readily available and trusted services when and where students need them – right in the Learning Management System.

About Anthology:

Anthology recently combined with Blackboard, becoming the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education. Now supporting more than 150 million users in over 80 countries, Anthology strives to advance education to support learners in higher education, K-12, business and government throughout the world. The newly expanded organization uses modern cloud technology and services that address individual needs and help educators shape each learner's journey. Drawing on a comprehensive offering, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies; provide intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators; and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey. Discover how we are fulfilling our mission at www.anthology.com.

About Togetherall

Founded in 2007, Togetherall is a leading online mental health service that provides millions of people throughout the United States, Canada, U.K. and New Zealand access to community and professional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The service is proven to help those who are struggling with stress, isolation, anxiety, and other common mental health issues. Togetherall partners with organizations in the corporate, education, health, and nonprofit sectors. To learn more, visit www.togetherall.com

Contact:

Chelcee Coffman

Anthology

704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology