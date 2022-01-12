COLORSMITH, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOR FOR MEN, LAUNCHES NEW HAIR CARE LINE

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning men's made-to-order home hair color brand, Colorsmith , expands into hair care with the launch of three new products — Protect Shampoo, Protect Conditioner, and Anti-Yellow Shampoo - to help clients care for color-treated hair or neutralize warm tones, especially gray or salt & pepper hair.

Colorsmith Hair Care

"Our new, professional-grade formulas include active ingredients like Quinoa, Olive Oil, and Aloe Vera and are SLS and SLES free. With a sustainability focus, the packaging is made from 100% PCR and is 100% recyclable," said Graham Jones, CEO. "We're excited to now assist our clients from color application to maintenance, giving them the best hair color and care experience from start to finish." added Jones.

10 oz Color Protect Shampoo ($15) is designed to protect custom color from fade while nourishing the hair. This shampoo is infused with ingredients like color-shielding Quinoa, scalp-soothing Aloe Vera, and energizing Caffeine for an invigorating finish.

10 oz Color Protect Conditioner ($15) is ideal for anyone looking for a moisturizing conditioner that won't weigh hair down. This multi-tasking product goes the extra mile by defending color and adding a natural sheen with hair-healthy ingredients like Quinoa and Olive Oil.

10 oz Anti-Yellow Shampoo ($15) is designed to tone brassiness in Silver, Blonde, and Gray hair. With the power of color-shielding Quinoa, invigorating Caffeine, and hydrating Olive Oil, this purple-pigmented daily cleanser gives hair a natural, cool finish.

Pro Tip: A little goes a long way with this highly concentrated, salon-quality cleanser. Not seeing the desired suds? Try adding more water instead of more shampoo.

About Colorsmith:

Launched in 2020, Colorsmith offers a completely custom and effortless home hair color experience for men with options for natural-looking gray coverage on their terms. Colorsmith's made-to-order men's hair color is individually crafted by professional licensed colorists in Los Angeles at the brand's headquarters and is never premixed or premade. Each order included custom color, personalized, easy-to-follow instructions, coloring tools and access to colorists who can help at every step of the way. The brand's tested hair color formula contains the highest quality of ingredients including Vitamin E, Keratin and Soybean Protein, and is Ammonia-, PPD-, Resorcinol-, Paraben-, and Phthalate-free. Additionally, the brand's Gray Reduction Program enables men to maintain their salt and pepper look or gradually blend their grays over time. Colorsmith was founded by the team behind award-winning hair color company eSalon, and is powered by state-of-the-art, dual-patented technology. For more information about Colorsmith visit www.colorsmith.co . Get social with Colorsmith on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

