FORMER PRO FOOTBALL PLAYER-TURNED-CELEBRITY-CHEF EDDIE JACKSON PARTNERS WITH SWEET EARTH FOODS TO LAUNCH VEGANUARY SWAP SWEEPSTAKES & RECIPES

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, vegetarian and vegan foods innovator Sweet Earth Foods, announced a partnership with former pro football player-turned-celebrity-chef Eddie Jackson to debut a Veganuary Swap Sweepstakes and new collection of meatless game day recipes. As people look to incorporate more plant-based proteins in their diets, Sweet Earth and Chef Eddie Jackson are offering something for everyone at the table – especially as game day tailgating events challenge people's New Year's resolutions.

The new recipes by Eddie Jackson elevate classic game day favorites with a meatless twist, featuring the Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Chik'n product line, and culinary, flavor-forward ingredients that appeal to meat eaters, vegetarians, and vegans alike. Sweet Earth Plant-Based Chik'n products are ready-to-eat vegan options that are a good source of protein (13-18 grams) and provide needed potassium and iron.

Recipes include:

Vegan Pulled Chipotle Chik'n Sliders : combine the Sweet Earth brand's bold Chipotle Chik'n strips, a sweet and spicy chipotle-maple sauce and fresh veggies for a saucy bite full of vegan protein. combine thebrand's boldstrips, a sweet and spicy chipotle-maple sauce and fresh veggies for a saucy bite full of vegan protein.

Mindful Chik'n™ Stuffed Peppers : mix Sweet Earth Mindful Chik'n™ with smokey paprika and a sharp three-cheese blend, all placed on top of mini sweet bell peppers and finished with fresh cilantro and parsley for a vegetarian appetizer that is sure to please the crowd. mixwith smokey paprika and a sharp three-cheese blend, all placed on top of mini sweet bell peppers and finished with fresh cilantro and parsley for a vegetarian appetizer that is sure to please the crowd.

Gochujang Chik'n Molasses Egg Rolls: showcase savory and spicy Sweet Earth Korean BBQ Chik'n plus fresh carrots and napa cabbage folded into an egg roll wrapper, fried to crispy perfection and topped with sesame seeds and diced green onion. Served with a spicy sweet glaze, every bite bursts with fresh flavors. showcase savory and spicyplus fresh carrots and napa cabbage folded into an egg roll wrapper, fried to crispy perfection and topped with sesame seeds and diced green onion. Served with a spicy sweet glaze, every bite bursts with fresh flavors.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with Sweet Earth Foods to bring a new lineup of veggie-forward recipes to people's game day tables this year. We don't know who will win on the field, but I can assure you these Plant-Based Chik'n recipes will win over anyone's tastebuds," said Chef Eddie Jackson. "Usually in January, people feel a sense of restriction, and we want to change that perception. This is all about savoring the plant-based upgrade, so it's anything but a sacrifice."

To help bring these recipes to fans nationwide, Sweet Earth is hosting a digital Veganuary Swap Sweepstakes, offering people across the country a chance to win delicious game day party packs, curated by Chef Eddie Jackson. Those residing in the Los Angeles area can also enter for a chance to win a catered spread of Sweet Earth products with the new recipes and a special in-home game day party experience delivered to their door by Chef Eddie Jackson himself (participation restrictions apply). To learn more and enter the sweepstakes, visit the Sweet Earth Instagram*.

"In 2021, more than five million people opted for a vegan January, and we expect even more to give it a try this year," said Jennifer Barnes, vice president and general manager at Sweet Earth Foods. "By creating chef-approved recipes with our best-selling Mindful Chik'n™ and our seasoned and marinated Chik'n varieties we're hoping to help those people achieve their goal of a plant-based start to the year. Whether they're cooking at home or going to a football watch party, we want to be there for consumers with delicious veggie-forward and meatless options."

These Sweet Earth veggie-forward swaps were inspired by the mission of the non-profit organization, Veganuary, that encourages people worldwide to try eating vegan during the month of January. "Whether driven by concerns for the planet or health improvements, one thing is certain - veganism is a trend that keeps on trending. Veganuary is here to support everyone who has ever been curious about veganism to try it out," said Wendy Matthews, Veganuary US director. "Our job is made much, much easier with the delicious products from Sweet Earth Foods and great recommendations on vegan protein upgrades during their Veganuary Swap."

To find Sweet Earth® Plant-Based Chik'n recipes and locate the product at a store near you, visit www.sweetearthfoods.com. To enter the Veganuary Swap Sweeps, visit @SweetEarthFoods.

About Sweet Earth Foods:

Based in Moss Landing, California, Sweet Earth is an award-winning, innovative vegetarian and vegan food company that makes more than 75 culinary-driven, mindfully-made products. The company has won over flexitarian flavor-seekers and health-conscious consumers alike with its diverse portfolio of delicious, nutritious new takes on timelessly appealing foods, from its Mindful Chik'n™, bowls and pizzas, to breakfast items and snacks. Sweet Earth encourages consumers to Never Stop Tasting, setting the expectation that compromising on flavor isn't an option with vegetarian and vegan food; every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary innovation team and is globally inspired for exceptional cravability, ingredient diversity and bold flavors from across the world. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Instagram at @sweetearthfoods.

About Chef Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson is a former pro football player who is a fierce competitor both in the kitchen and on the field. Now a food truck owner, private chef and personal trainer, he is dedicated to making food healthier and absolutely delicious. In Eddie's world, there is no need for a "cheat" day, because his good-for-you food is packed with flavor and does not leave you feeling deprived. Eddie joined the Food Network family in 2015 after besting 11 of his fellow finalists on Food Network Star. In 2016, Eddie joined Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli in mentoring eliminated Star hopefuls through a six-week competition on Star Salvation. He's the host of Eddie Jackson's Game-Day Playbook and Eddie Jackson's Fitness Playbook on FoodNetwork.com.

About Veganuary

Veganuary is a non-profit organization that encourages people worldwide to try vegan for January and beyond. During the 2021 campaign, more than 500,000 people took Veganuary's pledge to try a vegan diet, while more than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched in its key campaign countries. Throughout the year, Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses alike to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people. Veganuary has kindly given permission for Sweet Earth Foods to use its name in the company's Veganuary promotion this January but is not otherwise associated with the company.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. at least 18 (19 in AL/NE, 21 in MS) years old as of date of entry. Tier 1 prizes available to Los Angeles City residents only. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on January 12, 2022 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on January 19, 2022. For official rules, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details visit SweetEarthSweepstakes.com

