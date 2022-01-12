GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter of 2021 Operational Highlights

A total of 4,626 hotels with 334,162 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2021 , compared to 4,542 hotels and 328,773 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2021

As of September 30, 2021 , the Company had 62 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,564 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 362 cities across China , compared to 37 L&O hotels and 4,158 F&M hotels in operation in 341 cities as of September 30, 2020 . The geographic coverage increased by 6.2% year over year.

During the quarter, the Company opened 182 hotels, an increase of 20 compared to 162 hotels in the third quarter of 2020. Two of those hotels were in the luxury segment, 70 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 83 in the mid-scale segment, and 27 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 12 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3] , 52 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 118 in Tier 3 and lower cities in China .

As of September 30, 2021 , the Company had a pipeline of 1,207 hotels contracted for or under development, of which 57 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 337 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 465 in the mid-scale segment, and 348 in the economy segment.

The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation was RMB 163 , an increase of 7.7% from RMB151 in the third quarter of 2020, and a 6.2% decrease compared with RMB174 in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.

The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 72.4%, a decrease of 6.7% compared with 79.1% in the third quarter of 2020, and a 13.5% decrease compared with 85.9% in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 118 , a 1.4% year-over-year decrease, and a 20.9% decrease compared with RMB149 in the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019.

As of September 30, 2021 the Company's loyalty program had more than 66 million individual members and more than 1,810,000 corporate members, compared to over 62 million individual members and approximately 1,760,000 corporate members respectively as of June 30, 2021 . The Company sold approximately 91.3% of room nights directly during the third quarter of 2021.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges brought upon us by resurgences of COVID-19 cases in various parts of China, the company delivered satisfactory quarterly results as the impact on our occupancy and RevPAR has been less severe than at the average of other hotels in China," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "This has been an extraordinarily tough period, but it is one that has been shared across the industry. As for ourselves, we feel certain that we will get through the current pandemic wave given the resilience of our business model and the experience that our team and franchisees have accumulated while combatting Covid-19. Going forward, we will further optimize our management and operating systems, including design and technology features, and sales and marketing programs to improve hotel quality and operating performance. Once again, I am extremely grateful for the support and dedication of our employees, franchisees, guests, and shareholders as we continue to navigate uncertain times."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 66,823,544

106,518,761

16,531,452 Franchised-and-managed hotels 194,060,899

194,002,860

30,108,772 others 5,983,132

9,922,553

1,539,956 Total revenues 266,867,575

310,444,174

48,180,180













Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 150,961,027

279,514,243

43,379,930 Franchised-and-managed hotels 470,258,096

589,609,423

91,505,948 others 19,034,407

29,589,847

4,592,272 Total revenues 640,253,530

898,713,513

139,478,150

Total revenues were RMB310.4 million (US$48.2 million) [1], a 16.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to our newly opened L&O hotels. Compared with the pre-COVID-19 third quarter of 2019, total revenues increased by 6.3%. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB 898.7 million (US$139.5 million) [1], representing a 40.4% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels were RMB106.5 million (US$16.5 million) [1], a 59.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the 20.7% year-over-year increase in L&O hotels' RevPAR and revenues from the 24 L&O hotels opened since the beginning of 2021. This revenue increase was partially offset by the closure of 2 L&O hotels over the same period. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the nine months of 2021 were RMB279.5 million (US$43.4 million) [1], an 85.2% year-over-year increase.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels were RMB194.0 million (US$30.1 million) [1], almost the same as in the same quarter last year. Initial franchise fees increased by 17.8% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 181 F&M hotels and the closure of 96 F&M hotels. Recurring franchisee management fees and others decreased 1.7% year-over-year primarily due to the 2.2% decrease in RevPAR and offset by the 9.8% increase in the number of F&M hotels. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first nine months of 2021 were RMB589.6 million (US$91.5 million) [1], representing a 25.4% year-over-year increase.



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 16,619,577

19,579,815

3,038,740 Recurring franchise

management fee and others 177,441,322

174,423,045

27,070,032 Revenues from franchised-

and-managed hotels 194,060,899

194,002,860

30,108,772













Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 42,985,481

57,172,423

8,873,021 Recurring franchise

management fee and others 427,272,615

532,437,000

82,632,927 Revenues from franchised-

and-managed hotels 470,258,096

589,609,423

91,505,948

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 108,025,295

172,797,324

26,817,724 Selling and marketing expenses 21,273,500

16,450,435

2,553,067 General and administrative expenses 44,782,915

68,776,812

10,673,994 Other operating expenses 434,792

760,850

118,083 Total operating costs and expenses 174,516,502

258,785,421

40,162,868













Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 292,705,145

459,464,624

71,307,792 Selling and marketing expenses 51,114,478

56,271,856

8,733,255 General and administrative expenses 121,672,457

195,778,639

30,384,368 Other operating expenses 1,633,064

4,907,140

761,576 Total operating costs and expenses 467,125,144

716,422,259

111,186,991

Hotel operating costs were RMB172.8 million (US$26.8 million) [1], a 60.0% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 24 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021, which resulted in higher rents, higher utilities and consumables, higher staff headcount and compensation, higher depreciation and amortization, and higher ramp up cost. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels in 2021, hotel operating costs increased 10.3%. For the first nine months of 2021, hotel operating costs were RMB459.5 million (US$71.3 million) [1], representing a 57.0% increase.



Quarter Ended

September

30,

September

30,

September

30, 2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 27,189,274

68,151,443

10,576,938 Utilities 3,666,479

7,272,803

1,128,721 Personnel cost 11,732,599

21,175,692

3,286,416 Depreciation and amortization 14,946,857

17,781,855

2,759,701 Consumable, food and beverage 7,937,167

17,297,833

2,684,582 Costs of general managers of franchised-

and-managed hotels 24,241,736

29,575,721

4,590,080 Other costs of franchised-and-managed

hotels 7,873,516

7,670,523

1,190,447 Others 10,437,667

3,871,454

600,839 Hotel Operating Costs 108,025,295

172,797,324

26,817,724













Nine Months Ended

September

30,

September

30,

September

30, 2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 90,098,256

171,945,795

26,685,569 Utilities 11,258,969

19,476,338

3,022,680 Personnel cost 31,296,079

52,246,791

8,108,575 Depreciation and amortization 36,873,883

51,465,319

7,987,292 Consumable, food and beverage 23,477,610

49,024,107

7,608,422 Costs of general managers of franchised-

and-managed hotels 65,575,838

84,971,682

13,187,398 Other costs of franchised-and-managed

hotels 17,853,103

20,119,472

3,122,493 Others 16,271,407

10,215,120

1,585,363 Hotel Operating Costs 292,705,145

459,464,624

71,307,792

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB16.5 million (US$2.6 million) [1], a 22.7% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower advertising expenses. For the first nine months of 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB56.3 million (US$8.7 million) [1], representing a 10.1% increase.

General and administrative expenses were RMB68.8 million (US$10.7 million) [1], a 53.6% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the opening of 24 L&O hotels since the beginning of 2021 and the increased one-time consulting fees for capital market advice. Excluding the impact from newly opened L&O hotels and one-time consulting fees, general and administrative expenses increased by 16.6%. General and administrative expenses for the nine months of 2021 were RMB195.8 million (US$30.4 million) [1], a 60.9% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit was RMB137.6 million (US$21.4 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 13.3%. Gross margin was 44.3%, compared to 59.5% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB439.2 million (US$68.2 million) [1], a 26.4% year-over-year increase.

Income from operations was RMB54.9 million (US$8.5 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 45.6%, with a margin of 17.7%. The decrease was mainly due to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, income from operations was RMB88.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 12.3%, with a margin of 31.5%. Income from operations for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB205.6 million (US$31.9 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

Net income was RMB33.0 million (US$5.1 million) [1], compared to RMB85.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and net margin was 10.6%. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the operating loss recorded by newly opened L&O hotels during their ramp-up period. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB179.3 million (US$27.8 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] was RMB73.7 million (US$11.4 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 33.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 23.7%, compared to 41.5% a year ago. Excluding the impact of newly opened hotels, Adjusted EBITDA was RMB107.3 million, with a margin of 38.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB248.9 million (US$38.6 million) [1], a year-over-year increase of 10.7%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) was RMB50.2 million (US$7.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 45.7%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 16.2%, compared to 34.6% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB173.0 million (US$26.8 million) [1], a year-over-year decrease of 11.2%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) were RMB0.33 (US$0.05) [1], down from RMB0.81 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.49 (US$0.08) [1], down from RMB0.90 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB1.80 (US$0.28) [1] up from RMB1.71 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.68 (US$0.26) [1] for the nine months of 2021, a decrease from RMB1.89 a year ago.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow was RMB116.8 million (US$18.1 million) [1] as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow was RMB171.3 million (US$26.6 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, investments and deposits of property and equipment, loans to franchisees, and purchases of short-term investments. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by proceeds from repayment from franchisees, and proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB48.4 million (US$7.5 million). Operating cash inflow for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB159.7 million (US$24.8 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the first nine months of 2021 was RMB672.0 million (US$104.3 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for first nine months of 2021 was RMB101.5 million (US$15.7 million) [1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,192.1 million (US$185.0 million) [1], compared to RMB1,291.0 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was primarily attributable to acquisition costs of our L&O hotels, loans to franchisees and property investments, offset by drawing down of bank facilities.

COVID-19 Update

During the third quarter, RevPAR decreased in July due to the worsened Covid-19 situation in Nanjing city and in Jiangsu Province. Fortunately, RevPAR rebounded quickly to around 100% of the 2019 level in the middle of September. But due to the outbreak of cases in different cities nationwide, it dropped to about 81.3% of its 2019 level during the first week of November but then recovered gradually to about 98.5% of its 2019 level in the last week of December thanks to the resilience of our business model, well-segmented and robust brand portfolio and the loyalty and stickiness of our members.

Guidance

Assuming the recent resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks remains under control in China in the coming quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020 and an increase in total revenues of 7%-12% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

September 30,

September 30, 2020

2021

2021

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 611,358,209

198,989,361

30,882,665 Short-term investments 301,983,182

518,915,595

80,534,438 Investments in equity securities 242,378,696

243,135,861

37,734,094 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 101,511,057

106,600,534

16,544,143 Amounts due from related parties 9,770,871

146,685,649

22,765,256 Prepaid rent 13,597,867

19,120,240

2,967,415 Inventories 3,804,680

2,259,917

350,734 Other current assets 77,649,794

176,685,447

27,421,150 Loans receivable, net 222,244,629

320,772,059

49,783,043 Total current assets 1,584,298,985

1,733,164,663

268,982,938











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 22,369,900

22,299,900

3,460,890 Long-term time deposits 490,000,000

160,000,000

24,831,611 Loans receivable, net 145,703,988

335,166,679

52,017,053 Property and equipment, net 668,605,661

992,679,468

154,061,438 Intangible assets, net 491,513,073

539,647,424

83,751,967 Goodwill 100,231,487

105,397,148

16,357,381 Long-term investments 369,525,917

184,034,186

28,561,658 Other assets 66,635,394

286,179,925

44,414,427 Deferred tax assets 156,070,112

142,433,816

22,105,382 TOTAL ASSETS 4,094,954,517

4,501,003,209

698,544,745























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 150,000,000

240,000,000

37,247,416 Accounts payable 19,606,344

20,287,040

3,148,499 Advance from customers 34,305,508

26,037,866

4,041,013 Amounts due to related parties 3,198,253

5,114,422

793,746 Salary and welfare payable 51,567,587

57,101,423

8,862,002 Deferred rent 1,356,132

1,400,795

217,400 Deferred revenue 221,314,997

231,325,052

35,901,085 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 300,696,673

369,967,995

57,418,133 Income tax payable 87,483,970

66,955,205

10,391,285 Total current liabilities 869,529,464

1,018,189,798

158,020,579











Deferred rent 28,642,973

56,737,678

8,805,550 Deferred revenue 361,901,369

326,029,164

50,598,933 Other long-term liabilities 115,862,713

135,523,772

21,032,959 Deferred tax liabilities 178,413,413

176,422,515

27,380,345 Unrecognized tax benefits 290,679,902

314,534,332

48,814,963 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,845,029,834

2,027,437,259

314,653,329











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 222,587,070

222,587,070

34,544,972 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

17,930,628 Additional paid-in capital 1,149,280,404

1,150,764,901

178,595,912 Retained earnings 570,042,924

755,706,412

117,283,796 Accumulated other comprehensive income 45,586,647

45,487,996

7,059,626 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

shareholders' equity 2,103,031,255

2,290,080,589

355,414,934











Non-controlling interests 146,893,428

183,485,361

28,476,482 Total shareholders' equity 2,249,924,683

2,473,565,950

383,891,416











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,094,954,517

4,501,003,209

698,544,745

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-

operated hotels 66,823,544

106,518,761

16,531,452

150,961,027

279,514,243

43,379,930 Franchised-and-

managed hotels 194,060,899

194,002,860

30,108,772

470,258,096

589,609,423

91,505,948 Others 5,983,132

9,922,553

1,539,956

19,034,407

29,589,847

4,592,272 Total revenues 266,867,575

310,444,174

48,180,180

640,253,530

898,713,513

139,478,150























Operating

costs and

expenses





















Hotel operating

costs (108,025,295)

(172,797,324)

(26,817,724)

(292,705,145)

(459,464,624)

(71,307,792) Selling and

marketing

expenses (21,273,500)

(16,450,435)

(2,553,067)

(51,114,478)

(56,271,856)

(8,733,255) General and

administrative

expenses (44,782,915)

(68,776,812)

(10,673,994)

(121,672,457)

(195,778,639)

(30,384,368) Other operating

expenses (434,792)

(760,850)

(118,083)

(1,633,064)

(4,907,140)

(761,576) Total operating

costs and

expenses (174,516,502)

(258,785,421)

(40,162,868)

(467,125,144)

(716,422,259)

(111,186,991)























Other operating

income 8,577,445

3,225,248

500,551

27,671,358

23,278,837

3,612,819 Income from

operations 100,928,518

54,884,001

8,517,863

200,799,744

205,570,091

31,903,978























Interest income

and other, net 23,140,692

15,797,161

2,451,680

47,861,876

45,079,808

6,996,276 Interest expense (203,604)

(2,485,865)

(385,800)

(2,941,850)

(9,963,790)

(1,546,356) Gains (losses)

from investment

in equity

securities 2,905,553

(16,729,522)

(2,596,381)

(9,734,782)

27,143,814

4,212,654 Other income,

net 517,981

3,495,891

542,555

517,981

3,495,891

542,554 Income before

income taxes 127,289,140

54,961,666

8,529,917

236,502,969

271,325,814

42,109,106























Income tax expense (41,821,938)

(22,507,756)

(3,493,149)

(72,398,501)

(93,047,550)

(14,440,753) Income before

share of gains in

equity

investees 85,467,202

32,453,910

5,036,768

164,104,468

178,278,264

27,668,353























Share of gains in

equity investees,

net of tax 170,211

543,250

84,311

1,118,542

1,007,147

156,306 Net income 85,637,413

32,997,160

5,121,079

165,223,010

179,285,411

27,824,659























Net

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests (2,347,248)

1,438,345

223,228

10,563,167

6,378,077

989,863 Net income

attributable to

ordinary shareholders 83,290,165

34,435,505

5,344,307

175,786,177

185,663,488

28,814,522























Net earnings

per share





















Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 0.81

0.33

0.05

1.71

1.80

0.28 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 0.81

0.33

0.05

1.71

1.80

0.28























Net earnings

per ADS





















Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 0.81

0.33

0.05

1.71

1.80

0.28 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 0.81

0.33

0.05

1.71

1.80

0.28























Weighted

average shares

outstanding





















Class A ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954

68,286,954 Class B ordinary

share-basic and

diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other

comprehensive

income, net of

tax





















Foreign currency

translation

adjustments (11,616,690)

1,275,061

197,886

(7,800,682)

(98,651)

(15,311) Unrecognized

gain on an

available-for-

sale 6,750,000

-

-

6,750,000

-

- Comprehensive

income, net of

tax 80,770,723

34,272,221

5,318,965

164,172,328

179,186,760

27,809,348























Comprehensive

loss/(income)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests (2,347,248)

1,438,345

223,228

10,563,167

6,378,077

989,862 Comprehensive

income

attributable to

ordinary

shareholders 78,423,475

35,710,566

5,542,193

174,735,495

185,564,837

28,799,211



GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating activities:





















Net income 85,637,413

32,997,160

5,121,079

165,223,010

179,285,411

27,824,659























Adjustments to reconcile net

income to net cash provided by

operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization 18,063,004

21,297,943

3,305,389

50,068,849

61,735,788

9,581,244 Share of (gains) in equity method

investments (170,211)

(543,250)

(84,311)

(1,118,542)

(1,007,147)

(156,306) Fair value change in returnable

consideration and contingent

consideration, net -

-

-

-

(502,712)

(78,020) Gains from disposal of a long-term

investment -

(3,491,312)

(541,843)

-

(3,491,312)

(541,843) Interest income (2,217,211)

(2,695,728)

(418,370)

(7,059,071)

(6,550,758)

(1,016,662) Bad debt expense 4,123,789

6,183,876

959,723

22,052,714

26,645,020

4,135,242 (Gains)losses from investments in

equity securities (2,905,553)

18,728,741

2,906,655

9,734,782

(25,144,595)

(3,902,380) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (51,687)

(750,812)

(116,524)

(261,556)

1,756,830

272,656 Share-based compensation -

537,492

83,417

232,558

1,845,357

286,395 Income tax expenses related to

dividend distribution or retained

profits 6,486,874

-

-

14,576,403

-

- Contingent consideration included

in other current liabilities and other

assets 2,046,066

-

-

2,046,066

-

-























Changes in operating assets

and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (4,658,499)

4,488,038

696,533

(43,356,590)

(28,358,558)

(4,401,179) Prepaid rent 642,280

8,674,595

1,346,276

10,564,530

(5,522,373)

(857,059) Inventories (1,274,556)

(146,806)

(22,784)

(1,511,933)

1,533,638

238,017 Amounts due from related parties 8,625,331

3,274,808

508,242

10,135,528

(598,730)

(92,921) Other current assets (18,021,028)

12,185,993

1,891,236

(3,193,950)

(111,534,002)

(17,309,805) Other assets (8,142,812)

(10,374,644)

(1,610,120)

(17,157,334)

(18,159,564)

(2,818,320) Accounts payable 4,598,670

2,194,915

340,645

7,487,666

680,702

105,643 Amounts due to related parties 521,868

(241,489)

(37,479)

(1,526,433)

1,916,169

297,385 Salary and welfare payable 8,405,275

264,466

41,044

9,778,026

5,533,836

858,838 Deferred revenue 6,439,785

(1,658,924)

(257,461)

(32,603,970)

(25,862,150)

(4,013,743) Advance from customers (339,768)

(1,678,033)

(260,427)

(8,097,688)

(8,122,664)

(1,260,618) Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities 36,865,011

(1,709,467)

(265,305)

16,760,864

50,679,045

7,865,264 Income tax payable 15,896,890

15,513,591

2,407,672

(30,522,077)

(20,528,765)

(3,186,014) Unrecognized tax benefits 16,917,849

2,454,572

380,944

13,707,938

23,854,430

3,702,149 Deferred rent 632,148

12,736,350

1,976,651

4,783,547

28,139,368

4,367,161 Other long-term liabilities 424,893

5,577,611

865,632

1,603,859

19,811,059

3,074,628 Deferred taxes (3,180,335)

(7,044,162)

(1,093,237)

(15,548,950)

11,645,398

1,807,337 Net cash provided by operating

activities 175,365,486

116,775,524

18,123,277

176,798,246

159,678,721

24,781,748























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and

equipment (26,948,009)

(93,109,989)

(14,450,444)

(68,576,946)

(250,998,814)

(38,954,405) Purchases of intangible assets -

(201,746)

(31,310)

(9,075)

(201,746)

(31,310) Proceeds from disposal of

property and equipment 60,262

-

-

71,387

-

- Payment for acquisition of minority

equity -

-

-

-

(868,388)

(134,772) Acquisitions, net of cash received (6,660,000)

(4,112,459)

(638,244)

(7,915,807)

(177,241,084)

(27,507,385) Advances for purchases of

property and equipment -

-

-

-

(204,889,383)

(31,798,334) Repayment of advances for

purchases of property and

equipment -

22,400,000

3,476,425

-

22,400,000

3,476,425 Repayment of advances for

acquisitions 872,700

1,069,500

165,984

36,312,700

11,217,500

1,740,929 Purchases of short-term

investments (610,180)

(61,635,884)

(9,565,739)

(148,300,207)

(199,922,194)

(31,027,438) Proceeds from short-term

investments 8,817,211

42,805,509

6,643,311

407,451,316

399,540,539

62,007,719 Proceeds from sales of long-term

time deposits -

-

-

-

50,000,000

7,759,878 Increase of long-term time

deposits -

-

-

(30,000,000)

(130,000,000)

(20,175,684) Proceeds from disposal of equity

securities and dividends received

from equity securities 5,345,656

-

-

7,886,074

211,307,112

32,794,350 Proceeds from disposal of equity

method investments



-

-

6,380,000

-

- Loan to related parties (119,400,000)

(52,546,988)

(8,155,165)

(304,766,500)

(284,292,548)

(44,121,512) Repayment from related parties 111,100,000

1,750,000

271,596

297,256,179

150,415,500

23,344,120 Loan to third parties (3,800,000)

-

-

(7,000,000)

(10,500,000)

(1,629,574) Repayment of loan from third

parties -

-

-

-

46,500,000

7,216,687 Loan to franchisees (59,310,002)

(121,148,898)

(18,802,014)

(205,761,780)

(581,584,192)

(90,260,451) Repayment from franchisees 35,586,060

93,467,363

14,505,907

70,801,095

277,141,562

43,011,696 Net cash (used in) provided by

investing activities (54,946,302)

(171,263,592)

(26,579,693)

53,828,436

(671,976,136)

(104,289,061)























Financing activities:





















Loan from non-controlling interest -

-

-

-

2,792,853

433,444 Repayment of short-term

borrowings (10,000,000)

(50,000,000)

(7,759,878)

(10,000,000)

(50,000,000)

(7,759,878) Proceeds from short-term

borrowings 2,997,225

-

-

21,437,555

140,000,000

21,727,659 Capital contribution from

noncontrolling interest holders 2,884,202

1,650,000

256,076

6,262,589

8,681,000

1,347,270 Net cash provided by (used in)

financing activities (4,118,573)

(48,350,000)

(7,503,802)

17,700,144

101,473,853

15,748,495























Effect of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents (1,474,708)

(220,197)

(34,174)

(882,510)

(1,615,286)

(250,687) Net increase(decrease) in cash

and cash equivalents and

restricted cash 114,825,903

(103,058,265)

(15,994,392)

247,444,316

(412,438,848)

(64,009,505) Cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the beginning of

the period 474,778,636

324,347,526

50,337,947

342,160,223

633,728,109

98,353,060 Cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash at the end of the

period 589,604,539

221,289,261

34,343,555

589,604,539

221,289,261

34,343,555



GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.



Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 85,637,413

32,997,160

5,121,079

165,223,010

179,285,411

27,824,659























Deduct:





















Other operating income 8,577,445

3,225,248

500,551

27,671,358

23,278,837

3,612,819 Interest income and other,

net 23,140,692

15,797,161

2,451,681

47,861,876

45,079,808

6,996,276 Gains from investment in

equity securities 2,905,553

-

-

45,440,136

27,143,814

4,212,654 Share of gains in equity

investees, net of tax 170,211

543,250

84,311

1,118,542

1,007,147

156,307 Other income, net 517,981

3,495,891

542,554

517,981

3,495,891

542,554























Add:





















Other operating expenses 434,792

760,850

118,082

1,633,064

4,907,140

761,576 Income tax expense 41,821,938

22,507,756

3,493,149

72,398,501

93,047,550

14,440,753 Interest expense 203,604

2,485,865

385,800

2,941,850

9,963,790

1,546,356 Depreciation and

amortization 18,063,004

21,297,943

3,305,389

50,068,849

61,735,788

9,581,244 Losses from investment in

equity securities -

16,729,522

2,596,381

55,174,918

-

- Adjusted EBITDA(Non-

GAAP) 110,848,869

73,717,546

11,440,783

224,830,299

248,934,182

38,633,978

























Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2020

September

30, 2021

September

30, 2021

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 85,637,413

32,997,160

5,121,079

165,223,010

179,285,411

27,824,659























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net

of 25% tax) 1,005,153

287,650

44,643

14,217,238

11,422,522

1,772,748 Gains from investment in

equity securities (net of

25% tax) 2,179,165

-

-

34,080,102

20,357,861

3,159,490 Other income (net of 25%

tax) 388,486

2,621,918

406,915

388,486

2,621,918

406,915























Add:





















Share-based compensation -

537,492

83,417

232,558

1,845,357

286,395 Losses from investments in

equity securities (net of

25% tax) -

12,547,142

1,947,286

50,081,189

-

- One-time fees and

expense 3,839,368

7,004,623

1,087,100

3,839,368

21,711,927

3,369,638 Asset impairment/Accrued

bad debt -

-

-

9,501,082

4,523,574

702,048 Income tax expenses

related to dividend

distribution 6,486,874

-

-

14,576,403

-

- Core net income(Non-

GAAP) 92,390,851

50,176,849

7,787,325

194,767,784

172,963,968

26,843,587























Core net income per ADS

(Non-GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share- basic and diluted 0.90

0.49

0.08

1.89

1.68

0.26 Class B ordinary share-

basic and diluted 0.90

0.49

0.08

1.89

1.68

0.26

Operational Data



2020 Q3 2021 Q3

Total hotels in operation: 4,195 4,626

Leased-and-owned hotels 37 62

Franchised hotels 4,158 4,564

Total hotel rooms in operation 305,125 334,162

Leased-and-owned hotels 4,620 7,062

Franchised hotels 300,505 327,100

Number of cities 341 362



















Quarter Ended 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 Occupancy rate (as a

percentage)



Leased-and-owned

hotels 70.6% 65.2% Franchised hotels 79.3% 72.6% Blended 79.1% 72.4% Average daily rate (in

RMB)



Leased-and-owned

hotels 171 223 Franchised hotels 151 161 Blended 151 163 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned

hotels 121 146 Franchised hotels 120 117 Blended 120 118















Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in

Operation

2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 Luxury 20 30 4,042 5,974 Argyle 20 30 4,042 5,974 Mid-to-up-scale 337 488 30,303 44,662 GreenTree Eastern 137 189 14,305 20,283 Deepsleep Hotel 3 6 221 417 Gem 33 41 3,016 3,770 Gya 39 59 3,340 5,030 Vx 32 74 2,563 6,589 Ausotel 12 16 1,561 2,109 Urban Garden and

others[1] 81 103 5,297 6,464 Mid-scale 2,684 2,912 217,922 229,632 GreenTree Inn 2,113 2,147 178,179 177,770 GT Alliance 321 513 24,560 36,534 GreenTree Apartment 13 16 862 1,098 Vatica 123 112 8,925 8,115 City 118 Selected and

others[1] 114 124 5,396 6,115 Economy hotels 1,154 1,196 52,858 53,894 Shell 593 633 25,791 27,406 City 118 and others[1] 561 563 27,067 26,488 Total 4,195 4,626 305,125 334,162

