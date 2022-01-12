InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Baby Bottle (DLL-3787)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this item to help babies grip their bottles better," said the inventor from Fort Worth, Texas. "My idea was inspired by my grandbabies."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She created a prototype for THE COORDINATOR that is a valuable accessory for many busy parents and their bottle-fed babies. The invention is easy to use and teaches babies to hold and feed themselves at an early age. The unique design would show the baby where to put his or her hands to hold the bottle. Additionally, the finger grips would help reduce incidents of dropped bottles.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3787, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp