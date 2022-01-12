CINCINNATI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), receives the 2022 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Immunization Champion Award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions toward improved vaccination rates within their communities.

Kroger Health Wins 2022 American Pharmacists Association Immunization Champion Award

The APhA Immunization Champion Award recognizes Kroger Health as being an organization that continuously advances the role of pharmacists as valued immunization administrators. It also recognizes Kroger Health's collaboration, coordination and communication with healthcare providers, public health organizations and others to address immunization barriers and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's undeniable that Kroger Health is one of America's leading healthcare organizations and we've taken on the responsibility to improve immunization rates across the country starting with our associates and patients," says Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "On National Pharmacist Day, we dedicate this award to the nearly 22,000 frontline health care providers in our organization who have administered over 10 million COVID-19 vaccines to help people live healthier lives."

Over past two years, Kroger Health has worked closely with the federal government, including the Biden Administration, and state health departments to provide COVID-19 tests and vaccines for all eligible persons across its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics as quickly as they became available.

"I continue to be impressed by all that our pharmacy and TLC teams have been able to accomplish during the pandemic," says Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co. "I am incredibly proud for all that they do to feed the human spirit, take care of our customers, communities, and one another."

Kroger Health remains committed to changing the way healthcare is delivered in this country. Innovative technology solutions, creative approaches to vaccine hesitancy, and partnerships to combat transportation and food insecurity have made Kroger Health a leader on the frontline of the pandemic response. Our team of pharmacists, technicians, nurse practitioners, physician's assistants, and dietitians are highly accessible, valued members of their communities who embody immunization champions.

Kroger Health will accept the 2022 APhA Immunization Champion Award in San Antonio, Texas in March.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com .

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

