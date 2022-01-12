Smithfield Foods Expands Scholarship Program to Include New Colleges and Universities Ahead of 2022-2023 School Year Smithfield welcomes two new HBCUs, South Dakota's largest state schools to its four-year scholarship program serving employee dependents

SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is pleased to welcome South Dakota State University (SDSU), the University of South Dakota (USD), Hampton University (HU) and Virginia State University (VSU) to its Smithfield Foods Scholarship Program.

The company's scholarship program provides eligible dependents of full-time and retired Smithfield employees with up to $7,500 a year in educational scholarships to participating colleges and universities for four years. The need-based program has awarded over 1,300 scholarships totaling $7.6 million since 2002, more than half of which the company has contributed since 2017.

SDSU, USD, HU and VSU join the program's more than a dozen participating colleges and universities across the U.S., including several historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The program's expansion follows Smithfield's 2020 commitment to add additional historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to its program and ensure a broad range of educational opportunities.

Smithfield's philanthropic initiatives span international efforts focused on hunger relief, education and veterans in communities its employees call home.

"We're excited to further diversify our longstanding scholarship program and welcome these new schools to our portfolio," said Jonathan Toms, community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "Our scholarship program underscores the responsibility we feel to support our more than 40,000 U.S. team members and their families across America, and our efforts to expand the program reflect our commitment to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in education."

Applications for the 2022-2023 school year are due May 15, 2022. For additional information on participating schools, academic programs and individual application processes, visit smithfieldfoods.com/scholarships.

Smithfield is proud to offer good pay and comprehensive benefits including paid vacations, holidays and more. To view full-time career opportunities with the company, visit smithfieldfoods.com/careers.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

