THREAD Acquires inVibe to Integrate Voice of the Participant and Broaden Clinical Trial Design and Research Capabilities

Acquisition of inVibe adds an innovative, voice-powered research method to THREAD's technology platform bolstering its mission to modernize clinical research

CARY, N.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD , a leading technology and service provider enabling electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced that it has acquired inVibe, the leading voice-powered research and insights technology solution for the life sciences and health care industry. THREAD's addition of inVibe's voice research technology and consulting services to its comprehensive decentralized research platform follows the company's acquisition of Modus Outcomes in November 2021.

As clinical trials and real-world research have grown more complex, experts have challenged the industry to bring the patient voice into research studies in one platform. THREAD's new offering addresses these needs by providing actionable intelligence for customers focused on real-world patient experience. This also proactively keeps THREAD customers in compliance as regulators are now requiring patient insights and feedback to be incorporated into clinical research.

"inVibe adds capabilities to the THREAD platform that allow us to integrate the power of voice into clinical research. This will help us as we seek to create the best possible trial experiences for participants and all other study stakeholders. The ability to analyze and integrate data from listening technology is currently missing from other top players in the industry. We are moving the needle when it comes to delivering adaptive, patient-centered research experiences," said John Reites, CEO of THREAD.

"The inVibe solution supports multiple research phases and stakeholders, keeping patients and health care professionals as our top priority at all times," said Fabio Gratton, CEO of inVibe. "Joining THREAD will expedite the delivery of primary research with direct participant listening research via automated survey and voice data capture, and will alter the outcomes of new drugs in the marketplace."

Clinical trial sponsors and CROs can take advantage of the following new technology offerings and support services resulting from THREAD's acquisition of inVibe:

Integrated recruitment services that enable all health care stakeholders to participate in quantitative and qualitative research with minimal friction

Technology to directly capture the actual voice of the participant and health care professionals to enhance research programs

Analysis from trained linguists to leverage advanced natural language processing (NLP) software and voice analysis for experiences reported directly by the research patient

Real-time data, dynamic dashboards, interactive listening sessions and reports with actionable insights, enabling immediate and informed decision-making

All inVibe employees, including co-founders, and offices will join the global THREAD team. Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About THREAD

THREAD is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research for sites, participants, caregivers, and home health professionals. Through its end-to-end unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30 percent more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award as well as a long list of accolades. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

