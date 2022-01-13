CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Contracting Activity, LLC (DCA) is proud to announce our competitive "armed protective-services" re-award by USDA's APHIS Wildlife Services contract located at the Pocatello Supply Depot in Idaho.

DEFENSE CONTRACTING ACTIVITY RE-AWARDED MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR ARMED PROTECTIVE SECURITY SERVICES CONTRACT BY USDA

DCA's commitment to the highly critical, but one of the least publicly known globally impactful missions of U.S. federal agencies, has been exemplary from the start of our relationship with the USDA. Our continued competitive re-awards across all our customers are due to Team DCA's tireless commitment to federal and Department of Defense mission objectives.

DCA's commitment has yielded over $45 million in multi-agency protective services awards culminating in our largest award to date for a Federal Security Level – 5 (FSL-5) in 2021; FSL-5 the highest building security level as determined by the Department of Homeland Security. DCA is proven and trusted by the government to deliver the absolute best Armed Protective Force available by a contracted security company. DCA currently is the prime security and law enforcement services contractor for several USDA federal facilities through the United States.

"DCA's cadre of mission partners are responsible for the tremendous quality of services and growth provided to the USDA stakeholders and the award is symbolic of our team's commitment to excellence and to the protection of America's national security critical infrastructure. All our success has been due to the active engagement of our mission partners, Veterans First hiring priorities, and keeping with our emphatic commitment to 'people before profits' as our first mission," stated JP Snyder, President & CEO of Defense Contracting Activity.

About the USDA PSD

The USDA provides leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition, and related issues based on public policy, the best available science, and effective management. The mission of the PSD is to provide specialized products and services for the Animal Damage Control (ADC) program and others engaged in wildlife damage management programs.

About DCA

DCA is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and serves as prime contractor to the federal agencies and the Department of Defense. DCA is a multinational company with operations spanning Security, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Cyber and Special Operations.

