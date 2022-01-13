Florida Realtors® 2022 Real Estate Trends: What's Ahead for Fla. Real Estate?

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate drives Florida's economy, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its second year, knowing what lies ahead in 2022 is key for policymakers, residents and Realtors. As part of this year's Florida Real Estate Trends summit, Florida Realtors® Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor will share his outlook for Florida's economy and housing market in 2022.

A highlight of Florida Realtors® 2022 Mid-Winter Business Meetings, the Real Estate Trends summit takes place Jan. 20 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance SeaWorld Orlando.

"Florida's residential real estate market flourished in 2021," says Dr. O'Connor. "We witnessed the return of the spring buying season, which we missed out on in 2020, and it brought with it record levels of home sales in the Sunshine State. While there were some signs later in the year of the beginning of a steady transition back to our historical rates of sales and home price growth, an expected rise in mortgage rates never really materialized in 2021, leaving the market red-hot going into 2022.

"Lots of big questions about the housing market are going to be answered this year. Will the Fed's recent policy shift finally raise mortgage rates enough to cool home price growth? Will builders be able to keep up with their renewed vigorous pace of new home construction? Will outside interest in Florida real estate remain high on the other side of the pandemic? These topics and more will be discussed at this year's Florida Real Estate Trends."

The event also features Dr. Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographic and behavioral insights at the National Association of Realtors®. Lautz will offer insight into the "why" behind buyers' and sellers' decisions in 2022.

Continuing with the topic of buyer motivation, four panelists will share what attracts residents and second home buyers to the Sunshine State. Panelists include: Deanna Armel, broker-owner, Armel Real Estate; John Boyd, principal, The Boyd Company; Melanie Schmees, director of business and economic research, Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce; and Kelly Smallridge, president and CEO, Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. Jennifer Warner, Florida Realtors economist and director of economic development, will serve as moderator for the discussion.

"The information you'll gain from our Real Estate Trends event offers valuable insight for your business in the year ahead," says 2022 Florida Realtors President Christina Pappas, vice president of the Keyes Family of Companies in Miami. "This is a 'must-see' opportunity for Realtors and anyone interested in Florida's future."

