Friendly Group Acquires Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing, Serving Customers in the Greater Phoenix Area of Arizona

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Group, a home services company, announced today its acquisition of Day & Night, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing services company located in Phoenix, AZ. The addition of Day & Night makes this Friendly Group's second home services company located in Arizona, and the fourth company to join Friendly Group in the last year in the western region.

Day & Night will continue to operate under the Day & Night brand with owner, Jeff Martin, and General Manager, Mike Littau, leading the company in partnership with Friendly Group.

Comments on the news:

"We are excited to welcome Jeff, Mike, and the whole Day & Night team into the Friendly Group family. Their culture is a perfect fit with our employee-first philosophy and mission to unlock the latent potential of every member of the team." —William J. Coughlin, Founder, Alchemy Capital Partners, Friendly Group Board Member

"Day and Night's relationships with their customers and community are some of the best I have ever seen, and the people and culture behind that is the reason for the strength of this brand. We can't wait to build on that legacy with Mike and his leadership team." —Joe Bergman, CEO, Friendly Group

"Friendly Group's unique culture and approach to supporting our operating companies continues to resonate in the market with people that share our principles." – Michael Rubel, Managing Director, RFE Investment Partners, Friendly Group Board Member

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating & Plumbing

Day & Night is a reputable HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Phoenix area. Their primary services are heating, cooling, plumbing, and drain clearing.

Friendly Group

Friendly Group is a home services company focused on building a network of businesses that share a vision and values which, at their core, focus on their employees.

Alchemy Capital Partners

A private equity firm focused on making investments in the lower-middle market located in North America. www.alchemycap.com

RFE Investment Partners

A private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. www.rfeip.com

