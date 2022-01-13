GoHealth Makes Built In's Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced that it made the Built In list of 100 Best Places to Work in Chicago. A work-life balance environment, leadership's proactive encouragement to use PTO, cross-functional training, mentorship programs and perks such as massages in the office and discounted gym membership are just a few of the reasons that contributed to GoHealth's designation as a Best Place to Work. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets Built In serves.

"GoHealth continues to focus on providing the best benefits and company perks to make sure our employees are adequately rewarded for their great contributions," said Clint Jones, GoHealth co-founder and CEO. "We are proud to receive this distinction again, especially after achieving unprecedented growth during the pandemic."

Best Places to Work rates companies algorithmically based on compensation, employer benefits and company culture identified in their database. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, the program also weighted specific criteria like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories. Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values.

