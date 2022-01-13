Gotcha Covered recognized as a top franchise by Entrepreneur

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has been named one of the nation's top franchises after being ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. Up 16 spots from last year, the franchise ranked No. 308 on the list.

Gotcha Covered has been named one of the nation's top franchises after being ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.

"Despite ongoing issues that many in the industry face today, Gotcha Covered continues to grow and thrive year after year," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "It is our goal to provide excellent end-to-end consultative services, and our placement on this list is a testament to the great work our franchisees do to achieve that goal."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To view Gotcha Covered in the full rankings, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 .

For more information or to find your local Gotcha Covered consultant, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has nearly 130 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gotcha Covered